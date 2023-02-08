It was his last day of school in Chalatenango, in the north of El Salvador. Xochitl, a 17-year-old high school student, went looking for something in the backpack of one of her classmates and found a pad. “Why do you have it?” asked the girl. The response of her friend surprised Xochitl, since, in that rural area where she menstruation it has traditionally been a taboo subject, boys talked about the period solely to make fun of it. “In case any of you need it,” he told her.

Her partner had started carrying pads in his backpack after being part of “The Power of Red Butterflies”, a program that educates children about the menstrual process, including issues of sexual health and consent. In Salvadoran society, women are often seen as progenitors and mothers, and menstruation has traditionally been understood as a reality that only affects the female sex, as something dirty, and even as a disease for which women and girls should feel ashamed. . In this small Central American nation, where machismo is omnipresent, the rule is still permeated by myths, erroneous explanations, and taboos, which make it difficult and complicated for girls to be able to speak freely about the subject, whether at home or at school.

“Once my grandmother told me that going to church with her menstruation was a sin (…) It is a subject about which women, men, boys and girls have to know. The more information we are given, the more we can help each other to avoid harassment and problems”, says Xochitl. Since the program was launched in 2019 by the organization International plan, 325 adolescents and 75 families from 17 different communities have completed this three-month course. The word “butterfly” has become a symbol of strength and freedom and the color red has come to symbolize the menstrual cycle.

knowledge is power

According to Yamila Ábrego, Plan International’s national health adviser, the main objective of the project is to help girls and young people experience their periods as something positive and healthy, without suffering harassment or violence. “Sure of themselves, without fear”, she sums up. Beyond explaining how the menstrual cycle works, the program wants to help girls “build their lives.” “If they are informed at the right time, they can decide when to have a baby or not,” she mentions Abrego as an example.

Red Butterflies training for young women in the department of Chalatenango, El Salvador. Victor Pena (Victor Pena)

Between 2015 and 2020 there were almost 106,000 adolescent pregnancies in El Salvador, according to the United Nations Population Fund. Of that total, 5,104 pregnancies were registered in girls between the ages of 10 and 14, an age group that Salvadoran law considers crimes of sexual violence. “Sometimes we don’t realize that we have our sexual and reproductive rights, that we shouldn’t be mothers or fathers by force or carelessness,” says Xochitl.

Ábrego admits that to understand that a pregnancy in a girl is not something normal but a crime, a cultural change is necessary in a country where the justice system usually does not fail against the aggressors of women and girls, due to fear or ignorance that exist the time to report these crimes or that many times these cases stop being investigated. For this reason, the “Power of the Red Butterflies” also includes boys in its training courses.

“If we say no, it is no. That we can decide for ourselves, for our body or for our own psychological and emotional state”, Xochitl reaffirms.

In addition, El Salvador is one of the most restrictive countries in the world on the right to abortion since, since 1998, women who voluntarily or involuntarily interrupt their pregnancy can be sentenced to up to 50 years in prison, in addition to being marginalized forever.

The group of young people from the Red Butterflies project carry out educational games on menstrual health in Chalatenango, El Salvador. Victor Pena (Victor Pena)

In the community center of Chalatenango, located on one of the main highways that connects El Salvador with Honduras, 11 girls, between the ages of 17 and 20, meet to share their doubts and needs related to menstruation. The meeting talks about tampons, menstrual cups and also about sexual and reproductive rights. One of the themes of the day is that women do not have to hide or feel ashamed every time they have their period. “I spent a year hiding it,” shares Neisily, one of those present, stating that when she had her period for the first time, she was afraid to tell her family. She is not the only one who has gone through similar situations. “My sister cried when she had her period for the first time,” Xochitl admits.

For most, these encounters are their first chance to learn and talk about their bodies and how to respect them. “Not knowing about ourselves doesn’t give us any power, it keeps us in the dark. The fact that we get to know each other allows us to make our own decisions,” says Damaris, 20. Her mother, Rosa, listens to her daughter with pride. “What they have learned makes them feel whole. They know how to handle situations and can share this information with other girls,” she explains.

Xochitl and her companions are already projecting themselves into a future in which they want to have the last word: Dora and Esmeralda want to be psychologists; Hazel, Melanie and Damaris, doctors; Karla dreams of becoming a math teacher; Rosemarie aspires to be a criminologist; Heidy wants to study to become a coroner and Xochitl is going to start training to become an electrician, a job traditionally associated with men. “This group gives me a lot of security. We feel that knowledge is power”, sums up Damaris.

