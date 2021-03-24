Riyadh (AFP)

The Saudi club Al-Ahly announced today, “Wednesday,” the termination of the contract with its Serbian coach Vladan Miloevic, and the appointment of Yusuf as his successor temporarily until the end of the season due to poor results.

Al-Ahly said in an official statement, “Al-Ahly’s board of directors, headed by Abd al-Ilah bin Maatouq Moamena, decided to end its relationship with team coach Milovic by mutual consent, after completing all the necessary legal procedures between the two parties.”

The statement added, “Youssef Anbar was also assigned to lead the team until the end of the season.”

Al-Ahly occupies seventh place in the standings with 35 points, 13 points behind leaders Al-Hilal, and three points from Al-Taawun IV, the last qualified places for the Champions League.

The Saudi champion has on three occasions, the last of which was in 2016, by defeating in the last five consecutive matches in the league for the first time in its history.