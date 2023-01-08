Loreto Urraca, granddaughter of the Francoist policeman Pedro Urraca, shows some photographs and documents collected about him at his house in Alicante. joaquin de haro

Just turned 18, Loreto Urraca met her father, Jean Louis Urraca, and her grandfather, Pedro Urraca, on the same day in 1982. The first, who proposed the meeting, had abandoned her as a child. The second, a Francoist policeman and Gestapo agent in France, interrogated and transferred to Spain the former president of the Generalitat Lluís Companys after being arrested in August 1940, two months before he was executed at Montjuic Castle. But she Loreto wouldn’t find out until long after her grandfather’s death. “Then I knew that she was a Francoist, but I did not imagine that she had dedicated herself to persecuting Republicans in exile. The meeting was unpleasant and I, at that moment, was not interested in listening to him”. She until in 2008 when she saw her last name, Urraca, in the headline of an EL PAÍS report along with the words “red hunter”. “I felt a lot of anger and a lot of shame,” she explains.

One day, he decided to investigate more about him and, during all his vacations for six years, he collected documents in archives in Alcalá de Henares, Bilbao, Madrid and Paris. With the information collected, he opened a web page, wrote a novel, among hyenasand participated in the documentary Magpie, hunter of reds, recently released. The process that began with an unpleasant surprise when reading his last name in this newspaper has not yet finished.

Now, Loreto Urraca is the representative in Spain of the Historias Desobedientes collective, which brings together more than a hundred descendants of repressors from countries like Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay that have publicly rejected that heritage, and encourages other children and grandchildren of Franco supporters to share the information they have to try to make reparations to the victims. “We can’t apologize for something we haven’t done,” explains Loreto, “but we can position ourselves with the victims of our predecessors, disseminating all the information we have and also raising awareness in society. That is what unites us: anger, shame and the will for the victims to be reparated”.

“When I began to investigate,” he recalls, “I realized that I knew nothing about exile, about Franco’s persecution… because I had been raised in ignorance, these things were not studied in Spain.” The first step was to read Jordi Guixé’s doctoral thesis on the Spanish-French persecution of the Republican exile, locking himself up for a week in a library, and the most recent has been to discover photographs of his grandfather, whom he refers to at all times as ” Pedro Urraca”, together with Nazi leaders on a visit to Spain in 1942. “He acted as guide for them in Madrid and Toledo, which shows his close relationship with the Gestapo”, explains Loreto. Urraca had a file and a nickname in the Nazi police: “Unamuno”.

The Francoist policeman Pedro Urraca accompanies the Gestapo headquarters and other Nazis on a trip to Spain in 1942. Image exhibited in the documentary ‘Urraca, cazador de rojos’

At the end of 2021, Loreto received an overwhelming message: “My name is Analía Kalinec and I am the daughter of a genocidal man who is serving a life sentence for crimes against humanity.” Analía, co-founder of Historias Desobedientes, 43, was 24 when her father, Eduardo Kalinec, a policeman from the Argentine dictatorship, was arrested. “In my house, my mother and my sisters protected him and my relationship with him had been good, which is why it was very difficult at first to understand, to question him,” she recounts by phone from Argentina. In 2008 she read the testimonies of the victims in the case against her father. “He tried to justify his crimes, he never showed remorse,” she explains. And there was no turning back. “I publicly rejected it and my mother and sisters disowned me for it.”

Asked if she ever had doubts, if the price she had paid for that rejection had been too high, Analía replied: “I have chosen to keep some memories, but the affective bond with my father was definitively broken when, after directly meeting some of his victims, I asked him to share information about the missing babies and mothers and he cruelly refused. The emotional cost is very high, but I don’t even want to think about what it would be like to have a missing family member. I have also done this for my children. I don’t want to teach them to look the other way.”

Loreto affirms that she was “lucky” because in her case there was no prior affective bond, but both she and Analía explain that their process has an individual, intimate aspect, and a collective, social one. Both needed to “disaffiliate” from the ideology and crimes of their ancestors. And both wanted to do it publicly to promote the right to the truth and reparation for those who suffered reprisals.

“I met with my father’s direct victims, some of them my age and who were looking for their disappeared mothers, and they told me that it was reparative for them that the daughter of a repressor repudiated his crimes,” explains Analía. Something similar happened when Loreto met Companys’ great-nephews. “It was very exciting,” recalls the granddaughter of the man who, after taking him to Spain after his arrest, wrote in his diary: “Walking the long road that separates Paris from Madrid accompanying the defeated today and who was everything in Catalonia Luis Companys I think about the future that opens before me and about the horizon that the current world holds for us. All illusions, all faith in the ideals of this man have fallen to the ground. He is no longer but a piece of life ”. The documentary shows the photograph that Urraca took of Companys before handing him over to the Francoist authorities. The former president of the Generalitat looks at him squarely, resigned, smoking a cigarette. The image, kept as a trophy, was recovered at Urraca’s house.

Photograph of Lluís Companys taken by Pedro Urraca before handing him over to the Francoist authorities, in August 1940.

Pedro de Echave, director of the documentary, met Loreto at the presentation, at the University of Alicante, of another feature film, The most dangerous man in Europe. Otto Skorzeny in Spain, about “Hitler’s favorite man of action”. “At the end of the colloquium, a woman introduced herself telling me that Skorzeny had given her father a miniature plane. It was Loreto Urraca, who told me about her case. It seemed to me an exciting and very necessary story, not only because of the historical part of Pedro Urraca, but because of Loreto’s personal process, ”she explains.

Pedro Urraca’s alias in the Gestapo was “Unamuno”. Documentary Magpie, red hunter

De Echave is a founding member of Memòria de Mallorca, an association that has promoted exhumations of Francoism graves in the Balearic Islands, a community that has, since 2016, its own memory law (supported by all parties, including the PP). “Loreto is, without a doubt, a pioneer, and I am convinced that her courage will cause more cases to appear,” he adds. “Her confluence of her with the group of Disobedient Stories is something natural because ours and that of the Latin American dictatorships are similar processes, although these countries are quite ahead of us.”

From Argentina, Analía encourages other descendants of Franco’s repressors to take the step: “Asking ourselves about our own history makes us aware of who we want to be, individually and as a country. Talking about the consequences of crimes favors guarantees of non-repetition. In Spain there are mass graves under the roads that connect cities and towns. They may want to hide it, but silence always leaves sequels.

Loreto would love to spread the movement in Spain. “I think it would do a lot of good. I would favor that little by little we become aware of all that they never taught us”.