Two images: Dina Boluarte gives a speech to the Peruvian Congress, apologizes and speaks of unity; meanwhile, in the streets, thousands of people gather to protest against her presidency, which she reached in December after the dismissal, and subsequent arrest, of Pedro Castillo. It is the first speech on Independence Day by a female president, whose disapproval exceeds 80% among citizens.

July 28 in Peru: 202 years of independence and the annual day in which the Peruvian heads of state must render accounts before Congress. This 2023, for the first time, a woman did it, Dina Boluarte, the unpopular president who replaced Pedro Castillo in office after being dismissed and arrested in December after a failed self-coup.

Mass, meeting with his ministers and, finally, the expected speech before Congress. Her words focused on the country’s challenges, but she also took the opportunity to criticize the legacy of Castillo, of whom she was vice president, and spoke of a “plan” to end her government after the arrest of the former president.

“My Government will comply with the recommendations of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and I promise to sign a pact for reconciliation, peace, life, justice and equality”, said Boluarte during his speech after strongly criticizing the acts of violence that have been registered for months in the midst of the protests calling for his resignation and the call for general elections.

He highlighted Boluarte’s message of forgiveness on behalf of the State to the fatalities of the repression, between December and March, after the dismissal of Castillo, which the EFE agency places at 77.

“I declare again, and with a lot of pain, that the balance of victims and injuries is an unfortunate result that nobody wanted. With deep and painful consternation, I apologize on behalf of the State,” said the president.

Boluarte proposed a reconciliation pact and a new National Agreement with more social actors. Proposals on the lectern, while outside Congress, thousands of Peruvians gathered for a new day of protests against the president.

The Archbishop of Lima asks for justice for the victims before Dina Boluarte

Before the intervention in Congress, the moment of the day took place during the commemorative mass of the 202 years of independence of Peru. The Archbishop of Lima, Carlos Castillo, in front of Dina Boluarte herself, did not hesitate to send a harsh message.

“It is up to me to respectfully call on the highest authorities of the country to place themselves for a few minutes in the situation of those who suffer the most, facing face to face our mistakes and the serious evils in which we have incurred, including the deaths that await still justice and reparation,” said Castillo, before Boluarte and his ministers addressed the Legislature.

Peru’s President Dina Boluarte participates in a High Mass and Te Deum prayer at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Lima, before delivering her address to the nation, in Lima, Peru, on July 28, 2023. © Presidency of Peru / Reuters

The discredit in Peruvian politics is practically total, in a country that has had 6 presidents in the last 6 years. The survey of the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) is clear: 81.6% of citizens disapprove of the management of President Dina Boluarte and 90.4% reject the work of Congress. The main demands of the population are the closure of the Cortes, the electoral advance, proposed for 2026, and a Constituent Assembly.

Demands ignored by a head of state and a Congress that have shown harmony and defense of mutual interests, since Boluarte came to power on December 7, after the failed self-coup by former president Pedro Castillo and his subsequent arrest.

“Day of struggle”: protests expand in the first year of the Boluarte government

The protests do not stop. This Friday, multiple protests are taking place, especially concentrated in Lima, with a “day of struggle.”

On Thursday, 12 provinces experienced a previous to the mobilizations of July 28, with cuts and demonstrations. A tension in the streets that had returned on July 19 when what was known to the protesters as the “Third takeover of Lima” began.

Some 20,000 protesters attended, less than on previous occasions, but it served to measure that the unrest and tension continue in Peru, seven months after the start of the biggest protests in years. An anger that was not appeased by Boluarte, who even asked the protesters: “How many more deaths do you want?”

The repression of the protests after the proclamation of Boluarte in December has been condemned within the country, but also abroad. This same Thursday, the NGO, Amnesty International sent a letter to the president in which she criticized that the Government had not yet recognized her responsibility or apologized to the relatives of the victims.

“We write to you in your capacity as president of Peru to extend our greetings and express our concern about the current scenario of setbacks and violations of human rights in the country,” the NGO said.

Institutions such as the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) have pointed out the ethnic stigmatization of the Peruvian security forces, in addition to the excessive use of force and the use of lethal weapons. Boluarte, in his speech, promised to follow his recommendations.

A police officer points his gun at anti-government protesters to prevent them from reaching Congress, where Peruvian President Dina Boluarte delivers her first annual speech, on Independence Day in Lima, Peru, Friday, July 28, 2023. © Martin Mejia / AP

One of the main disappointments of the Peruvian population with politicians is corruption, whose shadow weighs heavily on 6 former presidents, and also, in a general way, against the Peruvian political world.

According to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, in the first quarter of 2023 more than 3,000 cases were reported. In fact, Statista estimates the percentage of Peruvians for whom corruption is the main problem at 54%, the highest figure in Latin America.

A shadow that has not disappeared in the Government of Dina Boluarte, who is being investigated for money laundering or plagiarism.

With EFE and local media