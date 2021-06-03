The director and actress Michéle Laroque hit the ball three years ago with ‘A brilliant woman’, a romantic comedy starring a woman who was abandoned by her husband and son on Christmas Day. Another wife in crisis is the star of ‘My God, the kids are back!’, A bourgeois who feels ignored by a husband more concerned with bonsai than attending to his needs. The return home of her 27-year-old daughter and her husband, who have been kicked out of their apartment, will turn her life into a fun hell.

“Children are like cockroaches: they look for food and the warmth of home and there is no way to throw them out,” a friend instructs the protagonist, who It will employ all kinds of tricks to make guests feel uncomfortable and leave. “In this film I have used my experience as a woman and a mother,” explains the director. «I like to tell stories about people’s humanity. We are all different and surely we would be surprised to know what goes through the minds of our best friends.

A mature Gaza fisherman secretly in love with a dressmaker who works in the market with her daughter stars in this sweet comedy that won the Espiga de Plata and the award for best script at the last Seminci. The brothers of Palestinian origin Arab and Tarzan Nasser show that there is also room for a smile under the Israeli occupation, without forgetting a backdrop full of hopelessness and melancholy.

Singer Christina Rosenvinge debuts as lead actress in an intimate late-African portrait of Danish colonist Karen Blixen. And especially, of the particular relationship with his Somali servant Farah Aden. A strange friendship in which differences that seem insurmountable are diluted before an ancestral understanding. María Pérez signs one of the surprises of Spanish independent cinema, which dares to revisit ‘Out of Africa’.

The awards for best actress and actor at the Barcelona Film Festival endorse this drama by Danish filmmaker Christina Rosendahl based on real events. Its protagonist is Henrik Kauffmann (Ulrich Thomsen), the Danish ambassador to Washington in 1939, who made a crucial decision in history: declare himself the only true representative of a free Denmark in opposition to the Nazis. By refusing to give in to German demands, Kaufmann launched a plan of rebellion to defeat Hitler and restore freedom to the Danish people. It was the feat of a ‘traitor’ who has not been remembered as it deserves.

Australian Josh Lawson directs a romantic comedy that plays with time travel: the protagonist wakes up every morning to find that a year has passed. His previous feature film, ‘The Little Death’, inspired Paco León ‘Kiki, love is made’.