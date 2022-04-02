Sinaloa.- Have A better Concord, that’s it the objective of the president of this municipality, Raúl Díaz Bernal.

How are the finances in your municipality?

Well, we’re paying payroll on time. With our own income we have made some acquisitions, we are repairing machinery that was left in terrible condition.

Recently, the council authorized us to purchase two double-wheeled vans with a box to improve the garbage collection service, and we get that out of paying the property tax, which is not much, but enough to buy those vehicles with a value of 250 thousand pesos each. In budget we have only 24 million pesos for public works.

How do you get ready for the dry season?

One of our priorities is that the water service does not fail. We are preparing in places like San Juan de Jacobo. We already have orders from the State Government for pipes. We found water near Las Iguanas, we built a well with our own resources.

We trust in the Picachos dam aqueduct project. The day it is working we would have most of the communities served, such as Catarina, Los Naranjos, Mesillas, Malpica, La Embocada, San Juan de Jacobo and Aguacaliente.

What are you looking for in the topic of tourism?

We want continue promoting mountain biking, continue with the promotion of mining towns such as Copala, Pánuco and the capital itself, adding the beauty that Aguacaliente de Gárate also has. We depend on Mazatlan, but we are also an alternative to beach tourism, which is rural.

The Data

Name: Raul Diaz Bernal.

Date of birth: February 13.

Location: Concord.

Profession: Teacher.

Career: Teacher from 1985-1998, secretary of the City Council 2005-2007; municipal president of Concordia from 2008 to 2010, and also an elementary school supervisor.