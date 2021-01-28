It is impossible not to become fond of the protagonist of my ‘My girl’, a woman overcome by circumstances who handles white lies well to avoid conflicts. His young daughter goes abroad to study, haunting the empty nest syndrome. A mother of three, she proudly faced separation from an unfaithful husband. He is in charge of a restaurant and takes care of a thousand and one needs, with which every day he must dribble with increasing stress. Sandrine Kiberlain (‘Florida’, ‘In good hands’) plays the protagonist, defending an exceptional work that raises the quality of the proposal, written and directed by Lisa Azuelos, responsible for ‘LOL’, where she was supported by a striking band sound, with themes by Rolling Stones, Bright Eyes and Elvis Presley, to talk, in a humorous way, about the problems of the turkey’s age. He exorcised his own adolescence, a difficult time. His latest work has also been inspired by his experiences. Her youngest daughter went away from home to college, which led to internal problems and bouts of nostalgia, although the trigger for the script, as the filmmaker confesses, was the scene from Richard Linklater’s ‘Boyhood’, in which Patricia Arquette watches her offspring prepare for academic life outside of her home, many miles away.

Thaïs Alessandrin, daughter of the director, Víctor Belmondo, grandson of the actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, and Yvan Attal, seen in ‘Good Beginnings’, complete the main cast of a dramatic comedy shot with pleasure that starts with optimism and excitement, delighting the viewer with funny and emotional scenes, to overload the inks in the sentimentality based on somewhat repetitive flash-backs that underline a romanticization, at times exaggerated, of being a responsible mother. The beautiful memories, certain inspired dialogues, the acting delivery and the soundtrack, drawn by the French-Israeli singer-songwriter Yael Naim, are the highlights of a film that won the award for best film and best leading actress at the Alpe festival d’Huez. ‘My girl’ was nominated for the Glass Globes of France, in the category of best comedy, and won the audience award at the Biografilm Festival.