«My future» .. and the consolidation of entrepreneurship
The launch of the “Sandooq Al Watan” for the “My Future” program comes as an important step in the field of promoting entrepreneurship and empowering youth in the country, in a way that contributes to supporting the comprehensive development process in the UAE, in accordance with the visions and aspirations of the wise leadership. This new initiative reveals the important role that Sandooq Al Watan plays in discovering and encouraging national entrepreneurs, especially since the Fund was able, in a short period of time, and since its inception in 2017, to translate its goals into reality, through the increasing number of entrepreneurs, who included Fund support.
What distinguishes the “My Future” program, which enjoys the generous patronage and follow-up of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Sandooq Al Watan”, which specializes in training and preparing the youth of the country in the field of entrepreneurship, is that it was specially designed to meet the needs of entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurship by ambitious youth, and it was launched in recognition of the importance of developing the spirit of entrepreneurship among young people, providing them with the tools and resources necessary to transform their innovative ideas into successful projects, and actively contributing to the economic and social development process in the country.
A number of experts with extensive experience in this field have been assigned to supervise the program, which will last for a full month. One of the main objectives of the “My Future” program is to establish a vibrant entrepreneurial culture within Abu Dhabi. The program instills confidence in young entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams and contribute to economic growth, by promoting an environment that embraces risk, creativity and innovation.
Prominent entrepreneurs, industry experts, and seasoned business leaders will act through the program as mentors, providing aspiring entrepreneurs with insights, industry knowledge, and practical advice, to help them navigate the challenges of starting and scaling a business.
Another key aspect of the My Future program is its focus on providing customized training and workshops. Participants benefit from specialized sessions that cover important topics such as business planning, market research, marketing strategies, financial management, and legal aspects of entrepreneurship.
And because securing adequate financing is often a major obstacle for many emerging entrepreneurs, My Future addresses this challenge by providing participants with access to the required financial support, as they enable them to obtain the necessary capital to start their projects through various financing mechanisms, such as Grants and loans. It goes without saying that this program confirms once again the UAE’s commitment to supporting the youth sector, which is considered one of the vital sectors in society, in order for it to continue to play its vital role in promoting the comprehensive development process that the UAE is witnessing.
In conclusion, the “My Future” program that launched the “Sandooq Al Watan” is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, and by providing guidance, financial support and training that enables Emirati youth to adopt their entrepreneurial aspirations and push the country’s economic growth forward.
*About the “Akhbar Al-Sa’a” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
