It is common for a husband or wife to be involved or close in each other’s friend circle. However, more closeness can also create a sense of insularity or privacy and a similar situation is faced by a person who shares his troubles with experts.

Question

My wife is fine tuning between my friends and they keep in touch. However, some time ago I realized that a friend of mine shares things related to his marriage to my wife. They often have conversations about it. I don’t want to overreact, but it is making me unconfirmed. I want them to stop talking altogether.

Expert answer

Doctor Rachna K Singh replied: I can understand the situation of your being uncomfortable. But you have to remember that it is very normal for people to take support or share things with each other. You also need to see and understand things from your friend’s perspective. He may not be comfortable talking with anyone else about this and it may be his only way to get support for his problems.

Also understand the situation of your friend and think that at least in this situation he is able to share his talk with someone. Talk to your wife about your feelings and comfort. By doing this, she will understand your situation and will be able to clear the situation more in front of you about the things happening between her and friend, which will remove the feeling of insularity.

If you want, you can also say that the conversation between the two should be told to you, so that misunderstanding can be avoided. If you see a valid reason that you cannot trust a friend, then in that case you can handle the matter in a more firm manner.

