Forget Call of Duty: Warzone and Bloodborne – the next-gen upgrade we really want is here.

My Friend Peppa Pig’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S upgrades are now available for free, and they make last year’s family-friendly hit game really pop.

Look! There’s an actual My Friend Peppa Pig next-gen upgrade trailer below:

There is no mention of ray-traced muddy puddles, unfortunately.

PS5 enhancements include DualSense controller and activity card support, faster loading times and, get this: a quality mode that lets you run the game at a native 4K resolution.

If you don’t fancy that, you can try Peppa in performance mode, which runs the game at 60fps and 1080p resolution.

Xbox Series X and S enhancements include faster loading times, quick resume support and the performance mode (60fps on Xbox Series X and S in 1080p) and the quality mode (native 4K on Xbox Series X). That’s right – the poor old Xbox Series S isn’t powerful enough to run Peppa Pig in 4K.

And no console, it seems, is powerful enough to run Peppa Pig at 4K and 60fps.

(I haven’t pitched the peeps at Digital Foundry on a Peppa Pig face-off yet. Will do next week.)

My Friend Peppa Pig has a “very positive” user review score on Steam, where it’s enjoyed a number of ironically positive reviews. There are some non-ironically positive reviews, too.

SW! We live in a world where battle royale behemoth Call of Duty: Warzone doesn’t have a native next-gen upgrade, but a Peppa Pig game does.