Family movies have always ruled the theaters, but in the nineties it was the moment in which they reached their maximum splendor. One of the most remembered films of those years is ‘My friend Paulie’, released in 1998. It was directed by John Roberts and had as its protagonist a girl that today many do not recognize due to the radical change that it has presented after 25 years of its premiere.

The actress who gave life to the girl Marie in ‘Paulie’ was one of the main characters in the film. Little Marie is well remembered because she had a speech problem (in the movie) and she had to be taken to therapy to overcome her stuttering. Her parrot, named Paulie, was the one who carried her and, together with her, learned to speak and reason. However, her faithful friend was thrown away by the girl’s parents and he had a hard time until he found someone who helped him get back together with Marie.

Hallie Kate made her last movie in 2010. Photo: MUBI

What does the starring girl of ‘Paulie’ look like today?

Hallie Kate Eisenberg is the actress who gave life to Marie. The movie, ‘My Friend Paulie’, was shot when she was just a kid. The American, now 31 years old, was considered one of the most successful child actresses in history; However, her career on the big screen would end in 2010. Hallie Kate, after playing her role as Ruth Gold in the movie ‘Holy Rollers’, was no longer seen by the cinema.

The actress is retired from show business despite the fact that she was able to achieve much more success than she had at her young age. To this day, it is not known what she does exactly, but she has been seen at events with her brother, actor Jesse Eisenberg, who plays Mark Zuckerberg in the Netflix movie ‘The Net social’.

Actor Jesse Eisenberg is 39 years old and is the brother of Hallie Kate who is 31 years old. Photo: Frames

What is ‘My Friend Paulie’ about?

The film, which stars the parrot and the girl Marie, is based on the adventures of Paulie, a large-mouthed parrot who undertakes a long journey to find his owner again after being kicked out of his home. Something curious about the movie is that the girl had a stutter and she was the one who taught her pet to speak correctly.

Summary of ‘My Friend Paulie’

