My friend Nanuk: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Monday 12 June 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, My friend Nanuk (The Journey Home), a 2014 film directed by Roger Spottiswoode and Brando Quilici, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Canadian Arctic Circle. Luke is a 13 year old boy and Nanuk a 4 month old polar bear cub. Young Luke braves the dangerous elements of nature to bring the bear cub, otherwise destined to end up in a zoo, to the mother bear captured by the rangers of the Devon town, where Luke lives, and transported by helicopter to Cape Resolute. He helps him in the difficult undertaking Muktuk, a guide of Inuit origins who knows the region of the polar bears well. On the perilous journey to the far north, a storm and the collapse of giant ice masses separate Muktuk from Luke and the cub. Left to their own devices, the two must contend alone with packs of polar bears, giant icebergs, orcas and the spring melting of the polar ice. Eventually Nanuk manages to return to the mother bear and Luke returns to his family.

My friend Nanuk: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of My Friend Nanuk, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Dakota GoyoLuke Mercier

Goran Višnjić: Muktuk

Bridget MoynahanMadison Mercier

Kendra Leigh TimminsAbbie Mercier

Peter MacNeillAlbert Speck

Duane MurrayJake Murdoch

Russell Yuen: Asian doctor

Jacqueline LoewenEugenia

Linda KashAunt Rita

Imajyn Cardinal: Nuvua

Michelle ThrushAge

Streaming and TV

Where to see My Friend Nanuk on live tv and live stream? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 12 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.