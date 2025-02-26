It has been a week and a half. Monday night in Barcelona. I left the newspaper in turn T3. In sports writing, we call T3 the turn that starts at four in the afternoon and ends when everything ends. That night had been played by Barça-rayo. I started walking at half past twelve.

Yes, closed night.

I went to the bus. I contemplated my friend, who was the driver. He told me no longer runs

Lloviznaba while ascending on Numància Street. I was heading home. The stage was in gloom. Neither a car, nor a soul.

At the bus stop, a bus. He had stopped by commitment, I have already written that the city slept and not a soul toured it. When I passed the bus, the driver opened the doors and voiced my name:

–Sergioooooo!

The voice torn the night and my thoughts.

I looked back and there I distinguished my friend, smiling at me: Javi Cortés Huete.

Javi Cortés Huete is 53 years old and a wonderful profile in World Athletics. In 2001, the Hamburg marathon ran in 2H07M48s.

I repeat: 2H07M48S.

His call gave me a time trip.

Runners during the Barcelona marathon ALEJANDRO GARCIA / EFE

When we were 19, we traveled together to the European Júnior de Varazdin (then, that was Yugoslavia; today is Croatia). He played 5,000m. I, on 800. Then, Javi Cortés Huete grew up as a athlete, rose to the stars. As a marathon, he competed in the World Cups of 1999 (Seville), 2001 (Edmonton) and 2003 (Paris). By then, I followed him a notebook. Then he related his feats in The avant -garde .

I went to the bus. In the background, only two passengers.

I contemplated my friend. He had some kilo of more (it is inevitable: when he was a professional marathon, a quarter of a century ago, the man was skinny, very skinny).

I asked him:

– How are you, my friend?

He told me about his turn. Conduct the bus from 10 pm until six in the morning.

Teresa, his wife, leads another.

He asked me about my family. While talking about my wife, my daughter, my parents and my brothers, my mind floated in a sea of ​​memories. From Sopeton, I traveled to Varazdin, Munich and Edmonton. He told me no longer running:

– You know, an Achilles tendon was found. They operated and it ended.

There was no more. Thirty seconds later, he apologized.

–I must leave or break the schedule.

For a moment, the doubt assaulted me. I considered taking a ticket, taking a seat and going with my friend, continuing to travel in time and remember those years in which we both thought about eating the world to palettes.

(Reader, if you get on a N0 bus on the depth of the night, look at the driver: it could be a hero. They are everywhere).