My finances | Survey: The economic situation is disciplining one in four Finns – “the distress comes directly to the eyes”

“The financial predicament of many Finns comes directly to the eyes in a recent survey”, says Juha Beurling-Pomoell, Secretary General of the Consumers' Association.

Challenging the economic situation is disciplining one in four Finns, according to a recent survey by the Kuluttajaliito.

In particular, energy costs, food costs and mortgage interest expenses have burdened the everyday life of households.

Quarter of the respondents of the extensive survey carried out in December–January reported that their own economy could no longer withstand any increase in spending.

About half of the respondents stated that they had saved in the past six months, especially on food, vacations and leisure expenses.

About a quarter, or 24 percent, of consumers say that they are left with a chronic lack of money, where, according to the respondent's own assessment, the monthly expenses cannot rise at all.

“According to the survey, the most difficult situation is for people living alone, single parents, people with low incomes and people living in rented apartments.”

About half of all respondents live either without any kind of financial buffer or with a maximum monthly buffer of one hundred euros, Kuluttajaliitto says in its announcement of the results of the survey.

Consumers' Union a total of 2,055 consumers responded to the survey carried out between December and January.

Kuluttajaliitto measured the financial experience of households for the third time now.

In 2022, one in five said they would be able to manage their expenses without a spare.

In 2023, every quarter was already in this situation, and the situation seems to have reached this level now, states Beurling-Pomoell in the press release.

The prospects for the future have not improved in the eyes of consumers.

In the future, it is thought that the economic situation will continue to develop for the worse rather than for the better.

Short a third, i.e. 31 percent of the respondents, estimate that their household's financial situation will develop in a worse direction during the next year, 45 percent estimate that their financial situation will remain the same and 17 percent estimate that their situation will develop in a better direction.

More than half of the respondents reported that they had saved on restaurant visits (62 percent), grocery shopping (59 percent) and vacations (55 percent) over the course of six months.

Almost a quarter of respondents have had to postpone the payment of bills.

Almost a fifth of the respondents reported that they had saved money on drug purchases.

The survey was carried out by Aula Research on behalf of the Kuluttajaliitto. The survey was conducted between 22 December 2023 and 23 January 2024 as an electronic survey.