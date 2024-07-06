My finances | OP: Only a small part of young people have savings from summer jobs

Own finances|According to the OP group, among its customers, young men save more than women of the same age. However, financial behavior is polarized, because at the same time, men have more credit card debt and consumer loans than women.

Only a small part of young people can accumulate savings from summer jobs, according to the OP group's statistics. About a fifth of 16-25 year olds have had account transactions that are classified as savings. Polarization can be seen in the financial behavior of young men. Men have more savings events than women, but they also have debt more often.

Finance group According to OP’s statistics, only a small part of young people receive accumulated savings from summer jobs. According to OP.’s press release, its customers aged 16–25 don’t have much money left in their account for savings every month.

OP’s director responsible for personal customers in banking Aki Gyntherin according to that, only about a fifth of young people have had account transactions that are classified as savings.

“In summer and August, young people can accumulate some savings from summer jobs, but even then only small amounts,” says Gynther in the announcement.

This despite the fact that 43 percent of the 16-25-year-olds who responded to a survey commissioned by OP Taloustikkummas said that they planned their spending on a monthly basis.

32 percent of the respondents said that they plan their spending on a weekly basis. 14 percent answered that they do not plan their spending at all.

Gynther’s young people are also interested in saving.

“Even though there aren’t terribly many savings left, in the same survey, 72 percent of young people said that they try to save from summer jobs into an account and 23 percent into funds,” Gynther tells HS.

Gynther also considers it understandable in itself that savings do not necessarily accumulate, as some young people want to use their summer work money for, for example, travel or larger purchases.

According to Gynther, it has been positive that the number of account transactions reporting savings has been on a slight rise for some time. Men have more saving events than women.

Young however, according to the OP, polarization can be seen in men’s financial behavior.

According to OP’s statistics, men aged 18–24 are more eager to invest in shares and funds than women of the same age. According to the Finanssigruppe’s survey, young men also follow financial news clearly more than young women.

At the same time, their average debt balance on consumer and credit card loans is more than 30 percent higher than that of women of the same age. According to OP, the average debt balance of unsecured card and consumer loans for men was more than 900 euros in the spring, for women just under 700 euros.

OP’s announcement points out that, according to statistics from Finland’s Consumer Affairs Agency, men have more credit-impaired records in all age groups. The 18- to 20-year-olds have relatively the fewest entries, but this group clearly grew last year.

Finland According to Asiakastieto, the number of people under the age of 20 with their first payment default has been increasing this year.

“During the first six months of this year, there are almost 900 of them, while in 2021–2023 the corresponding number will have been around 600 people by the end of June,” says Asiakastieto’s vice president Mikko Karemo in the bulletin.

In April–June, more than 19,100 people in Finland received their first notice of payment failure. Almost as many people received their first registration during the first three months of the year, says Asiakastieto.

In April–June, the 30–34-year-olds had the most number of first payment defaults, but in proportion to the size of the age group, the largest number of first payment defaults were among the 20–24-year-olds.

All in total, there were 361,700 non-payment consumers in Finland at the end of June. The growth in the number of non-payment has accelerated slightly in recent months.

The last time there were more payment failures than this was in 2022, Asiakastieto’s press release says.

“The number has also increased considerably compared to the same time last year, when there were just under 353,000 consumers with payment problems,” says Karemo.

During the first six months of the current year, the number of consumers with payment problems has increased by 11,200 people. The growth in the number of defaulters has slightly accelerated in April-June compared to the first three months of the year, when the number of consumers with defaults increased by around five thousand.