In the past, people are angry about the gang-rape of a woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. This incident has shaken the entire nation. Many Bollywood celebs reacted in this matter, expressing their displeasure. Actress Mallika Sherawat also criticized the criminal incident on Twitter. Now a user has attributed Mallika Sherawat and her films to the incidents of rape and sexual exploitation of women. On this, the actress gave a befitting reply to the user.

Mallika tweeted that nothing will change until India changes medieval attitudes towards women. Responding to this, the user wrote, ‘But the types of roles you have done in Bollywood films are contradictory to your statement. You do not think that the kind of messages you give through your films also plays an important role. Change must first begin with the person who is talking about it. ‘

So the movies I act in are an invitation for rape !!! It’s mentality like yours that make Indian society regressive for women! If you hv a problem wt my movies then don’t see them #nocountryforwomen https://t.co/I5XdN7zAA6 – Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) October 7, 2020

Mallika, giving a befitting reply to the user, wrote, ‘So do the films in which I have worked call the rape incident. It is the thinking of people like you that Indian society is pushing women backwards. If you really have any problem with my films then don’t watch them. ‘ Users are giving their response to this reply of Mallika.