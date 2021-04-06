Malafi, the first innovative platform for exchanging health information in the region, and one of the major initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, announced that 95% of hospitals in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi that use electronic medical records have been linked. All parts of the emirate, according to the highest standards of safety and privacy, which allows the exchange of patient health information between health care providers, and the establishment of a central database of unified patient records, and it is expected that all emergency records in hospitals will be linked in the coming months.

She added that more than 35,000 doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals can access the Malaffi platform to make informed and more efficient decisions through safe access to important medical information, such as patient visits, medical problems and allergies, the procedures that the patient underwent, and the results of The tests, radiology and drug reports are compiled from 37 different electronic medical record systems.

The Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Jamal Muhammad Al Kaabi, said that Abu Dhabi has made a quantum leap in the health care sector by connecting hospitals and a large proportion of other health care facilities, which contributes to improving the performance of the sector and providing the best levels of care for the residents of the emirate.

For his part, the CEO of the Abu Dhabi Health Data Services Company responsible for operating the Malaffi platform, Atef Al-Breiki, said that the “Malafi” platform received great participation and interest from institutions operating in the sector, and also contributed to the reduction of duplication of laboratory and x-ray examinations, in addition to its pivotal role. In preventing allergies, it has provided many other benefits, including improving diagnostic speed, supporting clinical decision-making, reducing medication frequency, reducing medical errors, and improving the efficiency of the healthcare system.





