Lindsay Slater, a 31-year-old woman, was happy because, after 12 years of relationship, she was about to marry her fiancé. Unfortunately, she discovered that he had cheated on her six days before celebrating a wedding that had cost them around US$46,000, so she made a decision that many applauded.

According to the criteria of

According to what he told the British media SWNSdiscovered that Her fiancé, a 36-year-old man, has been unfaithful to her and had slept with someone else. Lindsay decided to confront him and the situation ended with him leaving the house and, of course, with the breakup of their relationship and the cancellation of the wedding.

Despite this, The woman decided that she was not going to lose the money. nor the opportunity to celebrate as planned, so He sent a message to all the guests to explain that the party was still on.but it was going to change, since there would be no boyfriend anymore, so she even called it her “Freedom Day.”

The lawyer from Mansfield, Nottingham, in the UK, said that She felt distressed, but it was too late to turn back on the wedding plans.: “All that money had been spent and a big part of me was thinking ‘I’m free’, it’s the beginning of a better era. I chose to spend the day with my closest friends and family, instead of staying home crying.” To the celebration of last August 17 Around 70 guests attendedwho enjoyed food, drinks and DJ entertainment.

Although she accepted that the situation was not easy and she is heartbroken, she told the media that Celebrating her wedding alone made her feel strong and empowered“I’m glad I did it. “I really enjoyed the day. I was amazed at how supportive everyone was, it was really motivating. I was surrounded by so much love that it really reminded me that I didn’t need it,” she said, referring to her ex-partner.

The bride who celebrated the wedding without her fiancé also went on her honeymoon

In addition to having enjoyed the celebration she had planned to get married, but which she ended up canceling due to the infidelity of her fiancé, Lindsay Slater also She decided to go on her honeymoon without her boyfriend.as he told SWNS.

The woman did not miss the opportunity to take the trip that was already organized. and enjoyed a vacation with her friend Melissa with whom she spent seven days at a resort in Crete, Greece.