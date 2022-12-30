Who would have thought that in a year with the epic conclusion of the Nordic saga of god of war Y Elden Ring neither would be my favourite. Although I don’t deny that they are games that push the middle, my heart this year was captured by a little red fox in tunic.

Source: Finji

If you’ve seen his previews, you’ve probably noticed that he takes a lot of inspiration from Legend of Zelda. This is one of my favorite video game sagas so it’s one of the reasons why I liked it so much. But there are also others that made me consider it my favorite of 2022.

Tunic makes you discover everything it offers on your own

Immediately after starting Tunic you are completely on your own. There is no tutorial to tell you how to play and all the signs are in a strange language. However, this invites you to explore and experiment to find the way forward.

This seemed great to me since it is a sample of the care that its developers took. With no need for complicated text or cutscenes, you can know exactly what to do. Its levels are designed in such a way that they allow the player to spin their adventure. Which makes us very involved, without us the narrative could not exist.

Source: Finji

You have several tools that will help you in your odyssey, but you still have to be testing them to know how they work. While the bombs are pretty obvious in their function, there are other items that are a question mark. This experimentation has an extra benefit if you use it on different enemies, since you can discover some weaknesses that way. Not to mention some pretty lethal combinations.

While Tunic’s world isn’t open per se, it’s not that linear either. In addition, it not only borrows from The Legend of Zelda, it also has touches of metroidvania and soulslike. So it has a chance to please a fairly wide audience. Even gamers with hair on their chests, despite their childish look.

We recommend you: Review: Tunic – An indie gem perfect for the Nintendo Switch

In the end I consider that tunic It is a title that makes the player a vital piece in how it unfolds. This in turn makes you have moments of pride for having overcome their most difficult challenges on your own. As well as several instances where ‘the light turns on’. At least that was my experience.

Another example of video games as art

In addition to his enigmatic but captivating adventure, there are other factors that made me love Tunic: his music and art direction. This last section shows that you don’t need state-of-the-art graphics to build a vivid world that players want to explore.

There are from curious beaches to icy mountains and gloomy factories. Which in turn do their part to complement the story. Again, although the game doesn’t tell you anything, you can get an idea of ​​what happened just by looking at the scenario.

The levels are perfectly complemented by a soundtrack that quickly became one of my favorites. Many of his songs reminded me of David Wise’s work in the Donkey Kong Country saga. A franchise whose musical pieces are also one of my favorites.

The settings and the music together make tunic a title that I call ‘feel good game’. Since it has the same ability to relax you as to challenge you. In addition to the fact that a strange sensation of nostalgia permeates throughout. His story, his songs and his gameplay made me remember times long gone. He managed to evoke various sensations in me, just as art should.

For this reason, I cannot stop recommending tunic, not to mention it as one of the best of 2022. If you have not tried it, do it now and I assure you that you will not regret it. It is available on all consoles at the moment, but I personally loved its Nintendo Switch version. Since that way you can take it with you and enjoy it wherever you are.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.