It sounds like a joke, but it’s the truth. League of Legends It is my favorite game, it is a title of Riot Games which I played daily devotedly for many years. It all started in 2014 and continues to this moment. However, it is not a simple emotional attachment —although it is anchored to a romance and some comedies of friends in cybergamings. League of Legends like ouroboros it swallows itself, but looking for a renewal that allows it to show itself again and again as a game with new dynamics that is capable of winning your heart second by second, year after year.

You know, have you heard that love is built daily? I think that League of Legends It is precisely a sample of this, because it always offers something new, being faithful to its dynamics.

Though, it’s also kind of a toxic relationship. Everyone knows that the community is not the friendliest or most charismatic. And it is that, at the end of the day, it is a game of competition, strategy and teamwork. So, when the players understand that they have to fight against the opposing team, and not with their partners, the game becomes exciting. However, facing players who don’t understand it can lead to terrible demoralization.

Source: Riot Games

The news of League of Legends in 2022

Modifications are often applied to items that change game modes. In addition, every year champions of all roles are released. On the other hand, patch updates are recurring and keep the game in top condition.

For his part, events provide opportunities to obtain special cosmetics and items. Finally, I would like to highlight that every year we have the most important esports championship in the world that always renews our energy to start a new game of League of Legends – XRD, This year’s champion was a complete surprise.

At the same time, each of the aspects named above are integrated into the game modifications at different and appropriate times. So neglected is never found, so it always invites you to come back or never leave.

The Champions

Source: Riot Games

Champion: Zeri

Launch: 01/20/2022

Champion: Renata Glasc

Launch: 02/17/2022

Champion: Bel’Veth

Launch: 06/09/2022

Champion: Nilah

Launch: 07/13/2022

Champion: K’Sante

Launch: 11/03/2022

Source: Riot Games

In addition, already announced the first two roles of the champions to be released in 2023. We will have a support and a mid.

The items with the most impact of 2022

The Heart of Steel: Gives extra life, charges with the demolition rune. It works with all champions. It is the most broken and valuable object of the pre-season.

Jak’Sho, the Protean: Increases resistance in combat by 10 percent. “Absorbs life.” It works with tanks.

It works with tanks. Rod of the ages: in 10 minutes it gives you life and mana . It also improves itself and gives you more percentage stats.

. It also improves itself and gives you more percentage stats. Frosty Ice Gauntlet: Da more life, and has a new construction.

Ravenous Hydra: I used to give you omnivampirismfor this moment it is normal.

Source: Riot Games

They also changed items that are no longer legendary, they are now mythic. For example, the fire cloak and the chemo tank—now gives magic resist instead of armor—are currently normal items.

It goes without saying that they modified champions in each patch.

A major 2022 adjustment

League of Legends he planned a dragon that would optimize champions, like the other dragons. However, it did not turn out as expected.

Quimtech, the new dragon, promised a lot at the beginning of 2022However, Riot Games decided to remove it from the field of play for various reasons. However, we will have it back by 2023. For this reason, we will also remember that it was planned to have more weight than the four classic dragons.

Quimtech modifies the plants of the terrain, improving them Also, the soul gives you more resistance, if you have less than 50 percent health.

Source: Riot Games

why did i play League of Legends in 2022?

There’s a lot reasons why i choose to play League of Legends everyday. I am not a solitary player, nor am I competitive, so something important that motivates me to enter the summoner’s rift is sharing with my friends, who are classic flamers —I make a special mention of Calico and Peluso—. But, they are decent flamers, they tend to whisper things without directly affecting other players.

With them, the games become more fun.

But, it would be hollow to say that only for that. League of Legends is a video game that improves concentration and quick decision-making. Besides, champions, animations, narratives and events always allow you to discover a deeper or more variant world.

The champions have different mechanics, and the fact that they change themselves along with the items it forces you to pay attention to details all the time. You can never get bored.

League of Legends It’s my favorite game of all years. Although it is my comfort zone, I will not deny it, but this does not imply that it is a game with little to offer, on the contrary, it shows that It is a multifaceted installment, each player will be able to find his favorite part all the time.

maybe after the series Arcane decide to give it a try or after being bombarded with ads on YouTube. I firmly believe that it is worth it, because League of Legends is a complex video game that gives you a space to learn and have fun.

And you, what did you play? Did they also spend a lot of time in League of Legends? Which title stole your heart this 2022? Leave your comments, we will appreciate it very much.

