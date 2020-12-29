E.t must have been shortly before the 1984 Christmas break when my art teacher asked me if I would like to go to Amsterdam with him: there was an exhibition there that I would certainly never see again. Immediately I said yes. Today I know that he was right. And what’s more, that the trip to the Stedelijk Museum became an initiation journey that set me on a path that was irreversible.

I certainly had no idea about the occasion of the exhibition before: It was the last show and thus the final performance with which the outgoing director of the Stedelijk Museum retired from his post after more than twenty years. I had probably never heard his name, Edy de Wilde, as a 17-year-old student at the time. But to this day I have not forgotten what opened up before my eyes as a great parade of painting. Here they were all gathered, the heroes of painting from over forty years: “Highlights of painting since 1940” was the subtitle of the exhibition and rightly so.

The three canvases from the series “Studies for Portrait of Van Gogh” (1957) by Francis Bacon, a series of paraphrases by Bacon after van Gogh’s self-portrait on the road to Tarascon, which was burned in the Second World War, are still unforgettable today. That was the bridge from classical modernism to post-war art. And so it went on: The works of Barnett Newman, Marc Rothko, Sol LeWitt, Jan Dibbets and Brice Marden were integrated and were presented as a logical consequence of the paintings of Bonnard, Léger, Beckmann and Picasso. And as with the big parade in the circus before the end of the performance, the artists and their works lined up in an overwhelming dance.







Not perfect and unfinished

In addition, the paintings of all represented artists – from Karel Appel to Cy Twombly – were represented in groups of works, not a single picture stood alone. Just as the pictures of each artist were set in dialogue with those of their predecessors, contemporaries or successors, so each individual masterpiece was staged as part of a work group: Georges Braque did not dismantle the pool table once, but in three versions from 1944, 1945 and 1949. Francis Bacon not only appropriated the tragedy of the lonely painter on the road to Tarascon once, but declined it in three versions, and Piet Mondrian was not only represented with one of the cool and perfectionist works from the “Old World”, but also with the rhythmic variations in the style of “Broadway Boogie Woogie” from his last New York years. In particular, the unfinished and wonderfully imperfect picture “New York City 2” (now in the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art), improvised with adhesive tape and thumbtacks and thus hesitant, irritated and fascinated me.

One work thus seemed to explain the other. And I felt a bit like Joan Miró’s “Little Blonde in the Park of Attractions” from 1950 in the Amsterdam exhibition. I haven’t seen some of the pictures on display since then (like Bacon’s Van Gogh cycle). I read the place names from Anselm Kiefer’s large picture of Germany, “Märkischer Sand”, in Amsterdam long before I could travel to Oranienburg, Königs Wusterhausen or Neuruppin myself.