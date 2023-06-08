“My fault” has become a favorite of moviegoers who have waited for the adaptation of the work of Wattpad for a long time. The youth story of mercedes ron in the hands of the director Sunday Gonzalez It would not have been possible if his daughter did not encourage him to make the feature film.

What was the request of the daughter of the director of “Culpa mía”, Domingo González?

Domingo González was arriving home after finishing a shoot when he tried to start a conversation with his daughter. The young woman, who was 17 or 16 years old at the time, preferred to finish reading a book that she had bought for herself. Her daughter’s reaction aroused curiosity in the director, who asked what the play was about. As if it were a scene from a movie, the girl did not hesitate to make the request for “My fault”, because she had no doubts that the proposal would work.

“Stop doing the things you do and do this (the movie ‘My fault’), dad!” Was the request of the minor, who surprised her father. Domingo accepted his daughter’s proposal and bought the trilogy, sought Amazon’s support to produce it and thus began filming so that the first installment that was born on Wattpad reaches all fans.

Where can you see “My fault”?

The film “My fault” premiered on June 8 in Amazon Prime Video. To see it, you only need an account on the streaming platform that has prices from 16.99 soles. You can check HERE the payment options.

Cast of the film “My fault”

Nicole Wallace as Noah (lead)

Gabriel Guevara as Nick (lead)

Marta Hazas as Rafaella

Ivan Sanchez as William Leister.

Eva Ruiz as Jenna

Victor Varona as Lion

Fran Berenguer as Ronnie

Pablo Riguero as Dan

Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara star in the movie “My fault.” Photo: diffusion

