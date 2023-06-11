“My fault” is now available on streaming. The film based on the Wattpad novel under the same name, written by mercedes ron, was released online and book fans can now enjoy the adaptation directed by Domingo González. Spanish actors Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara they put themselves in the skin of Noah and Nick, the protagonists of this daring story of love and madness. What is it about and on which streaming platform can you watch it?

What is “My fault” about?

“Young Noah must leave her city, boyfriend and friends to move to the mansion of William Leister, the brand new and rich husband of her mother Rafaela. At 17 years old, proud and independent, Noah resists living surrounded by luxury. There she meets Nick, her new stepbrother.and the clash of their strong personalities is evident from the first moment,” says the official synopsis of the film.

Soon, everything gets complicated when Noah discovers that Nick leads a double life in which at night he is immersed in the world of gambling, illegal races and fights. However, the attraction is undeniable, both cannot hide their desires. Thus, a chapter will open in their lives in which the past and present will test the love that truly exists between them.

Where to see “My fault”?

“My fault” premiered on June 9 and is available on Amazon Prime Video. If you have a subscription to the streaming service, you can enjoy the Spanish film starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara which, like other bestsellers, seeks to attract both readers of the novel written by Mercedes Ron and a new audience.

Cast of “My fault”

Nicole Wallace as Noah

Gabriel Guevara as Nick

Marta Hazas as Rafaella

Iván Sánchez as William Leister

Eva Ruiz as Jenna

Victor Varona as Lion

Fran Berenguer as Ronnie.

