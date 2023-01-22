Diana López Zuleta with her father Luis López Peralta. Courtesy

There are images that I can’t get out of my head: the murderer with his eyes like daggers fixed on the corpse, the murderer carrying the coffin as if it were a trophy, the murderer reading an infamous speech in homage to him; the murderer, without any remorse, among the river of people crying for my father. I was ten years old when they killed him and I grew up as one more daughter of violence, impunity and oblivion. After 20 years of evading justice, the murderer was convicted. This week he has managed to get him transferred to a lower security prison, in a region where his influence is greater and he has left more victims.

In northern Colombia, just saying his name still causes terror: Juan Francisco Gómez Cerchar, alias Kiko. I have seen how they lower their voices when referring to him or use euphemisms, as if he could hear from prison. The list of homicides to which he is linked amounts to more than 100; Justice has sentenced him for six. Master and lord of La Guajira, he was mayor twice and governor of the department. In 1997, my father, Luis López Peralta, was a councilor for Barrancas and denounced him for corruption. Mayor Gómez hired two hit men to kill him. They shot him. He arrived injured at the hospital. They did not attend to it. There was an ambulance, but they decided to transfer him to the nearest city in a car belonging to the murderer himself. My father bled to death three hours later.

It was soon known who it was. It was stupefying to think that the murderer had been at the funeral, but that was his habit. Kiko Gómez ordered the assassination of his opponents or whoever dared to speak against him, and then he went to offer his condolences to the relatives. If they were poor people, he gave away coffins and coffee. Prosecutors and judges were at his service. Nobody was investigating it. The file for my father’s homicide was archived a few months later. Gómez was feared in the region and honored by public and private entities. The same year that he assassinated my father, the Colombian Congress gave him a decoration that they had to withdraw at my request.

When I returned to my father’s town, the streets seemed sad to me—the hotel where they killed him, the sardinel where the hitmen were sitting waiting for him, the church, the cemetery, my grandmother’s house—but it was me who was sad, plunged into a permanent, atrocious duel, which she had not been able to do. He knew who had ordered his assassination, but he wanted to know why. They told me: “Keep quiet”, “don’t ask”, “leave everything to God”. The devastation was growing in me.

***

A 27-year-old woman is sitting on a wooden bench. On the bench, diagonal to her, the murderer of her father smiles slyly because he has managed, through bribery, to get a witness, a relative of the victim, to testify in her favor. She laughs because she thinks that she has won. The woman, notebook in hand, writes down each gesture as if she intuited that she would later write the scene. She takes a deep breath and saves her tears for when she gets home. Outside, apparent calm; Inside, a storm. A fearful, apprehensive, weak woman: that’s how I remember myself a few years ago.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Sitting there was not easy. I went straight ahead, alone, accompanied by the lawyer Carlos Toro. My family did not want me to collaborate with the investigation, and they did not lack reasons: whoever reported it ended up dead. I told myself that I had to do something when I realized that Kiko Gómez was not the only threat, but my own fear was too. I dedicated myself to digging through files, talking to hitmen, looking for newspaper files. I delved deep inside myself, too, and realized that they had taken away my father and also the possibility of mourning. With the purpose of protecting the victims, “prudence” and “forgiveness” were asked of us, without thinking that impunity for the murderer was also protected.

Luis López Peralta is the one who is standing in front of a lectern speaking into a microphone and Kiko Gómez is the person sitting on the right side, arms crossed. Courtesy

The judicial processes had to be transferred to Bogotá. In 2013, a prosecutor delegated to the Supreme Court of Justice ordered the capture of Gómez, then governor of La Guajira. He was drinking a drink, enlivened by a vallenato group when one of the prosecutor’s agents notified him of the order. A thunderous uproar broke out: those around him did not let him be captured and the agents were beaten. From there began a stratagem with which he has tried to evade justice: feigning illnesses.

The assassin received massive support: busloads of people were taken from La Guajira to hearings in Bogotá, they marched to proclaim their “innocence.” Two trials for homicides and alliances with paramilitaries and criminal groups were carried out in the midst of witnesses who strangely changed their versions, under threats, or disappeared. In 2017 Gómez was sentenced twice: 40 years in prison for the murder of my father and two other people, and 55 years in another trial for three more homicides.

He has tried several failed legal strategies to get out of prison, including trying to sneak into the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, the transitional court that was born after the peace agreement with the FARC. But his crimes had nothing to do with the armed conflict and he has never told the truth. He was about to walk free when a corrupt judge sold him a ruling. He tried to get him house arrest through the false opinion of a doctor. The failure.

In Colombia, playing sick is common among criminals. When they commit their crimes they are in good health, but when justice catches them, they get heart disease. Gómez has enjoyed privileges in prison: a cell for himself, telephones at his disposal, partying, drinks and permanent visits. Guards at the La Picota prison in Bogotá, where he was being held, confiscated prohibited items, but he has not been punished.

It is not yet known how he did it, but a few days ago Gómez Cerchar was transferred to the El Bosque prison in Barranquilla, a lower-security prison coveted by criminals. He has alleged health problems due to the cold weather in Bogotá, according to the director of the Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec). In the prison he chose there are members of his criminal organization, still in force. The pavilion in which he is is of minimum security, for officials who have committed crimes against the public administration, not for murderers.

He is a highly dangerous prisoner, according to Colombian criminal law. With his transfer, the proceedings against him also leave Bogotá for Barranquilla, where justice has always been in his favor.

***

From time to time I rewatch the video of my father’s funeral. The burning sun, the inability to cry, my tense body. I am astonished again by the murderer’s words and attitude. His coldness revives my pain. There is nothing but emptiness. My father’s murder always haunts me.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.