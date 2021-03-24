Jon Viar (Bilbao, 1985) was introduced to the love of cinema by his father Iñaki, a Lacanian psychiatrist and psychoanalyst whose work has been decisive in the ‘Jokin case’ or in the conviction of the Gaztelueta professor accused of sexual abuse. Jon has been directing shorts since he was 11 years old, when he found out he wanted to be a director, He has also worked as an actor in films such as ‘Europeans’ and series such as ‘La que se avecina’. In ‘The invisible line’, Mariano Barroso’s series on the origins of ETA, he plays Txillardegi, writer and founder of the terrorist organization. A curious role for someone obsessed throughout his life by ETA after discovering at the age of 8 that his father belonged to the gang, he was tried in the Burgos Trial and spent eight years in jail. After the amnesty law in 1977, Iñaki Viar left the militancy to end up condemning nationalism around the Ermua Forum.

«The past always haunts my father. For many people he is a traitor », counts in ‘Traidores’, the documentary that hits theaters this weekend and in which he exorcises the trauma and fears of growing up in an environment marked by violence. ‘Traitors’ is much more than the conversation between a son who holds his father to account. Members of the militancy such as Teo Uriarte, Jon Juaristi and Mikel Azurmendi or the journalist Ander Landaburu parade through the camera. Jon Viar wants to know what led those university students to enroll in ETA in the 60s. The weight of family inheritance, “honoring the ancestors”, are some of the responses he hears. In the case of his family, his great-great-grandfather, Nicolás Viar Egusquiza, was Sabino Arana’s lawyer and one of the founders of the Basque Nationalist Party. The exile and repression of the Franco regime led idealistic kids, sons of the bourgeoisie, to end up in an organization that would soon take up arms. “A family novel, your father would say, following Freud a little bit,” Juaristi ironizes in the film.

‘Traitors’ shows archive images of some of ETA’s bloodiest attacks. Many of them were covered in the Spanish Television delegation in the Basque Country by the director’s mother, the journalist Chelo Aparicio, that after appearing in the band’s ‘Zutabe’ bulletin he went to work at CNN Plus in Madrid. There he met one of the great friends of the family, Jose Mari Calleja.

Viar also includes funny and terrible fragments of the short films he made as a teenager, with firecrackers flying toy cars, where he already dared to tackle terrorism. “I did them to try to understand why friends of my father who had been in exile now had an escort,” he says. In one of them he plays Txapote shooting a friend, who plays Miguel Ángel Blanco. Jon acknowledges that he “inherited the trauma” from his father, who in his first action went by bicycle from Plentzia armed with a hammer and chisel to break the plaque for the fallen in the church of Santa María de Getxo. That kid who always wondered what the photo of Txabi Etxebarrieta painted in the family album accompanies his father to the Bilbao Stock Exchange, where he planted a bomb, and to the Segovia jail, now abandoned, from which he tried to escape in a feat that Imanol Uribe took to the movies.

A poster of the time asking for freedom for Iñaki Viar, Jon Juaristi with Jon Viar in the documentary and an image of the director in one of the shorts he shot as a teenager.

«For my father it has been very hard to speak in the film, he has done it as a favor. The feeling of guilt for having contributed to creating a monster cannot be erased, it is a wound that never closes », Jon Viar points out, who saw how his grant application was rejected in the Basque Government. «In Gogora, the Institute of Memory, they told me that I was a revengeist. And at ETB they also treated me badly, “he laments. In the end, ‘Traidores’ received a grant from the Gipuzkoa Provincial Council.

Jon Viar left many years ago to live in Madrid because he wanted to dedicate himself professionally to cinema. But also because the Euskadi in the times of Ibarretxe was made “Unbreathable and pain in the ass, I suffered from fear and boredom.” “In the Basque Country of the nationalist institutions we continue talking about the multiple types of violence,” he explains. “My father was tortured and the GAL appears in the film, but it has been ETA’s violence that has conditioned life in this country for decades,” he remarks. I know that my speech is not habitual, and people are surprised when you say that you have not received aid in your land ». What most worries Viar is that ‘Traitors’ can be painful for the victims. “It is a very delicate subject, you must respect the subjectivity of each victim and the intimate way in which they deal with pain to make their life bearable.”