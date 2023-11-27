During a recent interview with Verissimo, a program hosted by Silvia Toffanin, the showgirl Miriana Trevisan talked about the time her father saved her life

In the television lounge of very trueMediaset program hosted by Silvia Toffanin, the showgirl he opened his heart. Miriana Trevisan was saved by her dad: the showwoman talks about the time that the most important man in her life literally saved her life and allowed her to continue chasing her dreams, always supporting her no matter what.

Guest in the television lounge of Silvia Toffanin together with her colleague and friend Laura Freddi, Miriana Trevisan told what she experienced a few years ago. The showgirl, in fact, suddenly had to undergo an urgent surgical operation.

Bringing to mind what happened to her, the former contestant of Big Brother VIP also referred to her father, the man who saved her life, helping her to understand that she had to take care of yourself.

Before Big Brother they took out my uterus. I had these very heavy losses but I hadn’t been examined because my dad had fallen ill and, just when I started having these losses, he had gotten worse, he was dying and I had neglected myself a bit.

Then her father, who passed away a few years ago, saved her life:

He saved me because a few days before he died he said to me: ‘Get checked out’. I couldn’t even go to the funeral because, that very day, I had emergency surgery. He always asked me not to feel pain anymore, it was what he wanted for me.

Miriana Trevisan saved by her father, who before leaving told her to get checked

He was sweet, he looked after us, he taught us. She read a lot. We argued a lot with him, maybe I was the only one who was harsh with him.

And thanks to him Miriana Trevisan is now better. They removed an organ to save her life and luckily her illness had not yet affected anything else.