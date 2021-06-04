The less thought out dialogue It happened this Thursday night when Elisa Carrió shared several minutes of talk with the former goalkeeper of the Paraguay team, José Luís Felix Chilavert. In the middle of a preventive distribution of praise, the former deputy recalled that her father I sang songs to him in English and Guaraní.

Carrió was a guest on the program We Are Already Big that Diego Leuco conducts in TN when at the end of the interview he was introduced to Chilavert, who was the next interviewee.

“It is a privilege to hear it“began the presidential candidate of Paraguay.” She is a lady who always fights and loves Argentina. We should all fight like her to have better countries, “he continued.

Lilita interrupted the last sentence of Chila to send a greeting to the Paraguayans: “Through Chilavert I want to send a greeting to all the Paraguayan people. I love Paraguayan soup, I know all the regions“, he counted.

Asked if she knew words in Guaraní, the leader of the Civic Coalition not only said yes, but went for more and sang a verse of the song Carrero Cachapecero: “It is a song that My father used to sing it to me in English and Guaraní when I was a girl, “she recalled.

Elisa Carrió and José Luis Chilavert in a triplex with Diego Leuco for TN. TV capture.

Before that surprising dialogue, Lilita touched on different topics, especially with a focus on a global analysis that intersected the pandemic, the global distribution of vaccines and an overview of the Middle East.

Global and geopolitical carrió

The opposition leader, in her course, labeled Vladimir Putin as “psychopath” and called it a criminal evolution of fascism. He did it just the day that the Government announced a joint videoconference for this Friday between Alberto Fernández and the questioned Russian president.

“The geopolitical struggle made many people die because of the lack of vaccines,” he said and continued: “Putin is a psychopath. that poisons his opponents, violates human rights, is cruel“.

On the other hand, and almost in passing, she was surprised that the Minister of Security of the Province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni, not processed for his appearance at the scene of death by Alberto Nisman.

In a note published this Wednesday in Clarion, Carrió left his opinion on the current situation in Argentina in the pandemic: “We are in the worst moment, but we must live with it, with very brief restrictions. And we must declare religious rites as an essential activity. People are sick of the spirit, “he stated.

And he continued: “Mental health is at stake and there cannot be more such prolonged restrictions. Society does not support it and the middle and lower classes, less. We must have short restraints and temperance. And a lot of vaccination. By September we will be better and we will vote calmly. “

DS