“Bella Ciao” ​​is presented as a story exploded around memorial fragments. It begins with the massacre of the Aigues-Mortes salt works, already documented by historian Gérard Noiriel. On August 17, 1893, 10 Italians were killed by other poor workers. The next chapter revisits the story of “Bella Ciao”, demystifying revolutionary song to return to its peasant origins in the rice fields of the Po plain. “Motherland”, the third part, takes its plot back to the 1930s. It evokes both the fascist recruiters surveying Lorraine in search of Italians fit for military service and the narrator’s father’s desire for naturalization in order to do so. escape. Mixing reality with fiction, Baru plays with graphic universes and reproduces his father’s real naturalization file, which recalls the degrading and contemptuous criteria used to justify a positive opinion. Finally, in a last comic part at will, Baru returns to the summer camps infested by the Black Shirts and the revolt of a child, whose refusal to don the fascist uniform is the pride of his communist father.

This delightful book offers romantic chronicles contradicting the attempt to confiscate the national narrative by reactionary voices. By focusing on the microcosm of Italian immigration, Baru explores all its complexity to make it a universal sounding board that reverses the problem of integration, making foreign populations actors of their own experience and not toys. of a political discourse seeking to instrumentalize them. Meeting with the one who, in French comics, gave a voice to the working class.

What has the Angoulême Grand Prix changed?

It was somewhat the culmination of a process that began thirty years earlier. He reassured me in my choices. I speak as if I had several options available to me. I actually only had one. That of highlighting people in my class. I started doing comics to give my own people, the working class people, the lead role. A story, a narration, is to comment on the way the world is going. I wanted to do it from a working class perspective. Previously, the working class world did not exist in comics, except in decor. I posed by clearly affirming my identity. I am not talking about myself, but about us, by inviting a group portrait. With “Bella Ciao”, this same project is at the center of the book.

You cleared something at the time of your beginnings …

It’s a compliment because today it’s a bit my feeling, all modesty aside. Indeed, I opened doors. Behind, others were able to rush into the breach. When I released “Quéquette Blues” in the 1980s, it wasn’t easy. Back then, comics could be vulgar, in the literal sense of the word, that is, with ass stories or very trivial concerns. But I introduced another vulgarity, that of affirming the dignity of a class. If I have been able to open doors, it is very good for me. Suddenly, behind, Davodeau, Larcenet or others rushed into it.

How does “Bella Ciao” ​​go against the national narrative of integration?

I did “Bella Ciao” against this story. I am shocked by the denial of violence against Italians in this country. Today, we are almost sold the poor “macaroni” as paragons of French integration. But it is not so much their merit that is put forward, but the great magnificence of the French nation condescending to make these poor people French. That pissed me off. The three volumes of “Bella Ciao” will display, bring back, bring out and recall the price paid by the Italians to become transparent in French society. Transparent does not mean invisible, but no longer being seen by others as a stranger. They have become French people like the others.

But we should not forget its price. It is the price of blood and self-murder. My father killed the Italian in him. The trajectories are very simple. My grandfather did the dirty work at the factory trying to feed his kids. Her son is 7 years old. Behind, for me, there is an exhaust to the original class. I studied. I earn more than my parents never earned. The price to pay for my generation is that of guilt.

In the bahut, I was confronted with the bourgeois class. We were only 4 or 5% sons of workers in high school. I was not a “victim” of the already almost moribund anti-Italian xenophobia. On the other hand, I have always been a victim of class revenge. I was even ashamed of who I was. When I realized it, it made me angry and enraged. It is again this rage that gives me the energy to continue to write a book like “Bella Ciao”.

Even fifty years later?

Yes, fifty years later. I was ashamed of being the son of a worker in the cabinet. But then I was ashamed to have been ashamed. I was no longer doing it. I wanted to speak publicly, not to deal explicitly with this, but to simply bring my mouth and my strawberry back on the march of the world and the way it was wrong in my opinion, to help put mine forward. . By putting the sons of proles in my stories, I judge them worthy of being romantic characters. Then my job was to give back what I had learned to those I had left. This distance gave me a point of view outside my class. Except that I didn’t look down on her, I looked at her from a distance. I just did the only thing I was capable of, which was to talk about who we were, to say who they were.

For what reasons have you increased the number of graphic treatments?

Ever since I started doing comics, I have been haunted by reality. I have the ambition – and I hope this is not a pretension – to be a realistic author, even if my drawing is not. I am not drawn to the pure or fanciful imagination. What obsesses me is the world as it is, the reality of things. So, I tried to find something that tells the relation of my words to reality. I used three types of graphic approach: color, technical wash (1) and simple line, without any frills. Each time, it’s a different relationship with reality. The simple, raw, black line is the factual, stupid reality, the one that generally concerns me. When I speak as an author, it is in this very simple form. Color is pure fiction. And the technical wash is an arranged reality. These are real, even historical facts, vampirized by fiction.

My obsession, my preoccupation, is to produce an effect of reality that is almost greater than her and not to say it in a factual way. At the end of the day, I end up producing an effect of reality such that the reader thinks, “Here is the brutality, the ferocity and the hatred at work.” “

In “Motherland”, one of the chapters of “Bella Ciao”, you inserted a real application for naturalization and an information sheet …

This naturalization file is that of my father. I put it as is because in itself it is a document. Everyone ignores the symbolic price paid by someone who will almost beg for a nationality. There is something humiliating about the comments. And so, rather than telling a story about it, the easiest thing is to show this cash document. The reader takes it in the face (sic).

This chapter, “Motherland”, begins in fiction, then, there is an irruption of the grays to pass to reality. The narrator’s father ends up rushing to the town hall to ask for his naturalization because the fascists are picking up the kids to take them to Italy to do their military service. It happened to my father who jumped out the window to escape it. He never told me. My mother told it to my wife who brought it back to me. I went to the departmental archives of Moselle, in Nancy, where I found his file.

But this is not a folk book trying to magnify Italians. By telling this story, we can make the connection with the price that North Africans and Africans pay today to be assimilated in France. It is much heavier to carry because it lacks the essential of what makes assimilation possible, that is to say work. There is no secret. If I speak fairly decent French – even if I make syntax mistakes – it’s because my grandfather and my father had jobs and I ended up having some too.

I hope that the book carries a universal proposition, that it does not speak anecdotally about Italian emigration, but that it speaks of all immigration, including the one that is happening now and poses so many problems for those who come.