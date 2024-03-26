If someone finds it difficult to fast because he is old or chronically ill, he should break his fast, and it is desirable for him to pay the ransom. According to the words of God Almighty: “And upon those who are able to endure it is a ransom by feeding a poor person.” [البقرة: 184]. The value of food for the poor person is estimated at (15) dirhams.
