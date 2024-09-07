A woman recounted that visited a popular restaurant chain for the first time with his family in the United States. As he indicated in an interview, they had to pay US$350, but he said the experience was worth it.

Through an article in Business InsiderTerri Peters said that The four members of his family went to enjoy dinner at Morton’s the Steakhouse, one of the most popular steakhouses in the country, where they enjoyed full meals and everyone was happy with the result.

For the above, have to Spending just over US$350 was not a sacrifice since it ensures that everyone consumed drinks, bread, appetizers, main dishes, family side dishes and dessert.

The menu they enjoyed at their table included dishes such as onion soup, filet mignon, house chicken, creamed spinach, hamburger with potatoes and different cocktails such as the Old Fashioned and other local drinks.

Terri Peters revealed that in the past she was not a fan of chain restaurants because she did not trust the quality of the food. However, last year she made it her mission to visit restaurants from Olive Garden to Buffalo Wild Wings with her family. and he had pleasant surprises. That’s how decided to go to Morton’s the Steakhouse, which, in addition to considering that the quality and price ratio was fair, also classified it as one of his top 5 cuts of meat in the United States.

What they sell at Morton’s the Steakhouse, the American restaurant chain ideal for family dining



Morton’s the Steakhouse was founded in 1978 and has more than 65 branchesmostly in the United States, although it is also possible to find it in Toronto and Tokyo. It is a chain of luxury restaurants which specializes in offering high-quality meats, particularly aged and perfectly cooked cuts of beef, according to their official website.