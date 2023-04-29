Tepic.- Around 2:11 a.m. on Friday, April 28, the Municipal President of Tepic, Nayarit, María Geraldine Ponce Méndez announced the birth of Mary, his first daughterwho he will spend his first night in intermediate therapy.

This was announced by Geraldine Ponce through a publication on her Instagram account ‘@geraldineponcem’, where specified that the newborn apparently has “a transient respiratory problem”.

“My baby will have to spend her first night in intermediate therapy. Apparently she has a transient respiratory problem, so she needs to be monitored until she stabilizes,” she published.

In the same message, she was confident that soon she will have the little girl with her thanks to the specialist doctors who attend to him and to the prayers he dedicates.

“My faith is in God and I know that he will soon return to my arms, meanwhile to follow the instructions of the specialists and continue praying,” he posted along with a photo of the minor.

So far there is no more information about the baby or about the Morenista extraction policy.

Let us remember that the Municipal President of Tepic, Nayarit, took national focus when she was related to Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

“AMLO’s girlfriend” was one of the phrases used mainly on Twitter to spread a couple of photos next to the boss.