larry haggman and Barbara Eden they starred “I dream of Jeannie” more than 60 years ago. The actors became TV icons of the time and, thanks to the series that brought them fame, they became indelible memories for millions of fans. Although the interpreter of Jeannie is still alive and looks radiant at 91 years old, her co-star, the dear older anthony nelson, passed away more than a decade ago. Addictions paved the pavement to a slow death.

The tragic end of Larry Hagman, the star of “My beautiful genius”

In addition to “I dream of Jeannie”Hagman was one of the most important figures in the series “Dallas”, in which he gave life to the oil magnate named John Ross II Ewing, or simply JR The actor began with this role in 1978 and, after the program took an extended hiatus, he brought it back to life in 2012.

Although everyone was very excited for the return of the artist and the show in 2012, shocking news struck thousands on November 23 of that year. Throat cancer turned off Hagman’s light at age 81. However, he had already battled with complicated situations some time ago.

"My Fair Genie," starring Barbara Eden and Larry Hagman, came to an end in 1970.

According to the newspaper El País, the protagonist of “I dream of Jeannie” He became a strong advocate of organ transplants after a liver was donated to him to mitigate the damage from cirrhosis that had turned into cancer in 1995.

Of course, his addictions had a lot to do with his state of health, since he was a recurring consumer of alcoholic beverages from a very young age. According to the aforementioned medium, he drank up to four bottles of champagne during certain filming. Likewise, drugs were not alien to him: David Crosby gave him LSD to try and Jack Nicholson, marijuana.

“My beautiful genius”: the last wish of Larry Hagman

Everything points to that larry haggman He used to enjoy smoking marijuana, because – just a year before he died – the actor confessed to The New York Times a very particular request.

“I don’t think that’s allowed. But I would like them to spread me out in a field and plant marijuana and wheat, and harvest it in a couple of years. Then have a big pot cake, enough for 200 or 300 people. People would eat some of Larry’s,” Hagman said, referring to his ashes.

His wish was not fulfilled.