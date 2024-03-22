Micol Olivieri talks about the trauma she suffered when she was just a child, and that experience still haunts her today

When you face a problem or illness as a child, scars always remain. We are not talking about skin scars, but about emotional wounds. This is exactly what he's talking about Micol Olivieri, Italian actress and influencer; in her Instagram stories she told her fans about the bad experience that still accompanies her in her life today.

Micol Olivieria well-known Italian actress starred in the television series The Cesaroni and today she is a famous influencer. The digital entrepreneur, through her page, speaks to all her fans, talks about her days and her life. Today she decided to share with her followers a very special story that has affected her deeply. She is all part of her with an ingrown eyelash which for some time caused her slight discomfort.

After several months he decided to intervene, having that annoying ingrown hair removed. The young woman explains that she has a truly complex relationship with her parents eyes and it all comes from a trauma right away as a child. Micol says that, as a child, she had a little one ocular accident. The influencer explains that the grandfather had built houses for his children, but that these required several renovation works. Micol's father therefore spent a lot of time working inside the house, often taking the little girl with him.

On one of these days, after the father of Micol had transported some iron in the car, the little girl got into the car and fell asleep in the back seat. When she wakes up, the little girl feels discomfort in her eye and her parents decide to take her to the eye emergency room. Once visited, the ophthalmologist explained to the parents what had happened.

A small one sliver of iron it had entered Micol's eye causing a small corneal wound. A trauma that still bothers the entrepreneur today. In fact, she herself explains that it bothers her a lot when someone touches her face, especially his eyes. The little surgery she underwent yesterday brought this to mind bad experience.