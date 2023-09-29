Paradoxes of life, on World Contraception Day four requests for Pregnancy Termination came to my office. Beyond speeches from seats or pulpits, I will talk about my daily work, a trench unknown to most.

I will not go into moral or religious dilemmas, I will talk about realities.

When a woman comes to me, because she does not want to continue with her pregnancy, we open the door to her universe of circumstances in the privacy of the consultation, where I can encounter dramas that splash blood on my normality, pregnant without wanting it, because her partner He uses them as objects without feeling or, simply, because ignorance turns them into targets.

Although the statistics of raped women are terrifying, after assessing possible abuse, it is not the most frequent reason for requesting an abortion in our Unit.

A minority of women experience contraceptive failure due to diarrhea, drug interactions, or forgetfulness, which awaken the ovaries from their lethargy and cause discomfort.

Many people know a woman whose IUD failed, and in the 11 years I have been here, there has only been 1 case where the copper device and the pregnancy were seen on the ultrasound, 1 out of 100 and it was her turn; Another story would be, the gods expelled without realizing it or the copper ones descended.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

With hormonal diuses I have not seen any surprises yet.

Nothing is infallible, if we do not consider long-distance relationships or chastity, but those do not come to consult me.

Incredibly, there are those who consider reversing as their seat belt, until they come with a delay in their menstruation.

In the majority of interruptions that I process, no method other than luck was used; no natural control, no condom, and when it rains, if you don’t have an umbrella, you get wet.

Many say they went out with a raincoat, but got drunk, despite all the information available.

I find it curious that only a minority requests an evaluation by the psychologist.

There is no limit to the number of abortions that can be performed on the same woman, so we only have to warn them of the risks, and try to improve our advice to prevent them from returning for the same thing.

Luckily, the cases that repeat are a minority, although in my area they stand out from others (the volume of users can be a decisive factor).

The arm implant is considered the safest method, although it is not free of secondary problems like any of the others, surpassing in effectiveness the vasectomy, requested lately by more men, perhaps armed with courage thanks to Marvel, although it is still a minority , compared to requests for tubal ligation (a more complicated intervention that requires hospitalization).

The environment doesn’t suit me testosterone that one breathes with cowardice in the face of a local surgery, which usually lasts less than a lunch.

Here in the Valencian Community, a large part of the pills, the injectable and the vaginal rings are financed, while the devices and implants are free.

Although it is unusual, there are those who ask me about natural methods, but the majority of mothers, fathers, aunts or grandmothers who bring their teenagers to me, expect with lively desire, that they leave there with “something” so that their girls do not get pregnant, assuming that they are not going to use condoms in their relationships with their “stable” partners of one month.

Among the false security against other STIs [Infecciones de Transmisión Sexual] of the papilloma vaccine and the absence of sexual education, it’s scary to see how we have the playground, and it’s not just about wayward teenagers whose partners have a mental allergy to condoms, the 4 interruptions I received were easily over 20, so Let’s not blame the youth.

Our Units are a reference for sexual and reproductive health in this country, a showcase of so many different lives, guarantees of rights unthinkable in other places.

We live in times of irresponsibility, neglect and ignorance, in a poorly understood sexuality, focused on intercourse and the lack of empowerment of too many, and even so, we will continue working for a world where all women enjoy themselves without encountering stones on the way.

The doctor Monica Molner works at the Malvarrosa Sexual and Reproductive Health Unit, Valencia.