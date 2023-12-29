Interviewed on Afternoon Cinque, Dory Colavitto says that she is only safe thanks to her mother. The woman said her ex was planning to kill her that day

Interviewed at Afternoon Five, Dory Colavitto says she is safe thanks to her mother, who intervened when her ex-partner attacked her. That day her intent was to kill her, she has no doubt. After weeks in hospital, fortunately the woman was able to return home to her child. Throughout the attack she only thought about him, that she had to survive for him.

He managed to hurt me, but not the way he wanted. His intent was to kill, but we can say that fortunately he didn't do it. I'm alive, that's the important thing.

These are words of Addolorata Colavitto, called Dory by everyone. Last November 2, the 35-year-old Apulian woman was stabbed to death by Giuseppe Ambriola, her ex-partner and father of her child. On the Mediaset program Pomeriggio Cinque she tells how much she remembers of that terrible attack which almost took her away from the affection of her loved ones.

My mother, like every morning, was on the balcony waiting for me to check that everything was ok. When I realized he was in the car I screamed, he came out and lunged at me angrily.

The man, in fact, was hiding in his car. When the woman got in, he attacked her. The 35-year-old then started screaming, forcing her ex-partner to get out of the car to attack her. And that's where her mother intervened.

Dory Colavitto was saved thanks to her mother, who intervened just in time to avert the worst

I was afraid I wouldn't make it, I tried to defend myself, he continued to hit me even when my mother arrived.

Dory had her mother Giustina next to her during the interview on Pomeriggio Cinque. The elderly lady picked up the rolling pin on the ground with which her daughter had gone out to defend herself from possible attacks. And she threw herself at that man, hitting him in the head and causing a head injury. Then he fled.