The story of Amanda and Alisha Canales is tragic. What began as a love story ended in tragedy when The ex of one of them, in revenge for having filed for divorce, hired a hitman to kill her. But he made a mistake and ended his sister’s life.

The case of the death of Alisha Canales became quite well known in 2019 because, Unintentionally, she was murdered by her brother-in-law’s cousin. but, in reality, they were not trying to harm her.

The unfortunate story has become relevant again because Netflix will share it with the world through its new true crime documentary series, “Worst Ex Ever.” This is the story you will soon be able to see on screen.

It all started when, in 2007, Amanda met Kevin Lewis, who had served in the military, at a restaurant. According to the woman, He was with a friend when they started flirting. The crush was immediate and they began dating.

Although his sister Alisha was not very happy with their relationship, considering Kevin to be arrogant, Amanda did not listen to her and, after seven months of dating, the couple moved to Everett, Washington. After, Kevin asked Amanda’s father for permission to marry her. They married in July 2009.

Two years later, they were expecting their first child, a girl they called Eliana. When the baby was only three months old, Amanda discovered that she was pregnant again with another girl who was named Amaya. Shortly after, they had their last child, Isaiah.

Kevin, he said, was a loving father excited to have his children. However, He hid a dark side.

According to Amanda’s statements, When they argued, Kevin would belittle and insult her. “When I was pregnant with my son, he called me a crybaby and a fat bitch. I was thinking, who did I marry? I remember wondering if I had made a mistake by marrying him. Kevin who was emotionally abusive throughout the marriage.”

Despite the circumstance in which he found himself, because divorce was not well regarded in his family, and After having conceived three children, Amanda clung to making her relationship work and he just started to stop talking about certain situations that he knew bothered Kevin.

But the situation did not improve. After a couple of years, he became more controlling and checked his phone regularly. In addition, he demanded that she delete all her male contacts and criticized her for the way she dressed.

Tired of the abuse, Amanda finally filed for divorce in February 2016. However, because they had financial problems, they continued living together until November of that year when he entered her room very upset, demanding to see her phone and pressing her finger against the screen to unlock it, when she couldn’t, He punched him in the face. She ended up hiding in the closet from which he later wouldn’t let her out.

The woman moved out immediately. However, He did not report the incident to the police.

Days later Kevin tried to convince her to come back and apologized assuring her that it would not happen again. But, “at one point he told me: come home or I’m going to ask for child support, alimony and full custody, and if I don’t get it I’m going to kill you.”

A divorce threat ended with the death of his sister

Despite the threat that Kevin Lewis had made to her, Amanda Canales did not think it was serious, until one afternoon in June 2017, When she returned home, she was attacked.

As he described, They beat her several times, so that she ended up in the hospital. with broken teeth, bruises on his legs and arms.

The woman was sure that her ex-partner was behind the attack. However, heThe police did not arrest Kevin because Amanda could not identify him with certainty.

What followed was a protective order that also included his childrenforcing Kevin to move away from his family.

But, in 2017 the tragedy would continue. While Amanda was in New York, and her sister Alisha and the family nanny were taking care of her children, They shot at his house through the window.

The babysitter, Abigail, was in her room when she heard the gunshots and He immediately called the police when he saw that Alisha was on the ground. covered in blood.

Amanda was convinced that Kevin was behind the crime, so much so that they even kept Alisha’s funeral a secret because She was afraid they were coming for her to finish the job.

Lewis was sent to prison while the case was further investigated until finally He was convicted of assault against Amanda and received a three-year sentence. Authorities later received the clue they needed to link him to the murder.

Through a call, someone revealed that a woman named Alexis Hale was making comments about how she and her boyfriend had killed someone. It turned out that her boyfriend was Jerradon Phelps, cousin of Kevin Lewis, who received US$2,400 to carry out the murder.

In October 2021, Hale and Phelps pleaded guilty and They received 15 and 32 years in prison respectively.

Meanwhile, Lewis pleaded not guilty, so Amanda and her family had to go through a four-week trial before he was found guilty. found guilty to life in prison without parole.