The tragedy happened yesterday in Rome. Valerio Savino and Simona Lidulli were found dead, after both posted a farewell message on Facebook.

A few words, which immediately made all their friends worry. In many, after raising the alarm to the police, they are rushed to their house. Unfortunately, it was already too late.

Detectives are digging to try to figure out what really happened, are two tracks that they are following: that of the extreme gesture of both and that of a possible feminicide suicide. In the second case, she would like to say that the message written by Simona Lidulli, 7 minutes after that of her husband, was published by Valerio Savino.

Farewell messages

The first message appeared on the man’s wall yesterday. Few words, but they did well understand his intentions and alarmed all their friends:

Goodbye friends all. My earthly life and that of Simona end here. Together always and forever. A thought of affection and gratitude to all of you. For us opera and melodrama lovers, this represents the most coherent choice we could make. I apologize to those I have hurt.

A few minutes later a simple “Goodbye”also appeared on the woman’s wall.

The discovery of Valerio Savino and Simona Lidulli

The lifeless body of Simona Lidulli was found inside the house, with apparent signs of weapon. While the lifeless body of Valerio Savino was found in his car, not far from the house. The man also died after being shot.

The investigators want to understand if the decision was really shared by both. Friends told who Savino was seriusly sick and that they have always shared everything, they could not live without each other. The autopsy will be essential to help the investigators reconstruct the facts.

The dramatic story has shocked everyone.