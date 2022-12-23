Throughout this year we have seen many cosplays of Marin Kitagawa, the protagonist of My Dress Up Darling. Now to celebrate the Christmas season, an artist known as Nekoneko JX decided to delight her followers twice. Since it was characterized as Marin and Shizuku Tan dressed as Santa Claus.

Source: Nekoneko JX

Source: Nekoneko JX

As you can see, the artist made a Christmas cosplay and a tribute to My Dress Up Darling. On the one hand we have Marin Kitagawa in a velvety Santa suit. While Shizuku Tan, one of Marin’s favorite characters, wears a leather outfit that fits more with her character.

This double cosplay of Nekoneko JX is quite popular among her followers. After all, it already reached 5,800 likes and it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop anytime soon. Many of the comments applaud that he took the extra step of bringing both Marin and Shizuku Tan to life.

We recommend you: My Dress-up Darling confirms production of the second season

Nekoneko JX is a well-known cosplayer who loves to dress up as characters from different animes. A tour of his feed shows us that he has cosplayed Chainsaw Man, SPY X FAMILY and of course My Dress Up Darling. So if you liked this characterization, be sure to take a look at his Instagram.

What is My Dress Up Darling?

It is a manga and anime that follows the story of Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa. Gojo is a young man who aspires to be a tailor for small ceremonial dolls, while Marin is a fan of cosplay. Both join forces to create very good characterizations of her favorite characters.

Source: Clover Works.

With the premiere of his anime in early 2022, he gained enormous popularity. This was reflected in the cosplay scene, where a lot of Marin and his characters began to emerge. Of course, being so common, curious variations like this one from Santa Claus began to emerge. Have you already seen any of Marin Kitagawa?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about anime and other topics.