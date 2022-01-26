The Serie My Dress Up Darling It will have Latin dubbing, as it has been announced Funimation through their social networks. This popular anime that adapts the work of Shin’ichi Fukuda will come to Latin America and Mexico in the simuldub format, its dubbing will be released almost at the same time as its subtitled version.

This anime series is produced by CloverWorks and directed by Keisuke Shinohara, with Yoriko Tomita in charge of the scripts of the series and Kazumasa Ishida designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Its subtitled version premiered on January 9, 2022 on Funimation.

As of the date of this article, they have not yet mentioned who will carry out the work of adapting to the Latin dubbing of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru), however given his work with series like Shingeki no Kyojin, Sk8 the Infinity Y Mieruko-chan, we can expect a certain level of quality.

In addition, this will not be the only adaptation work that the company will carry out this winter season.

They will have Latin dubbing My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru), The Case Study of Vanitas and more anime series from Funimation

The series that will premiere their Latin dubbing as My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) are Requiem of the Rose King, Sabikui Bisco, The Case Study of Vanitas, How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Part 2, Tribe Nine Y Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 2. These series will be available dubbed into Latin Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

In addition, the company will continue with the dubbing work for the anime. Ranking of Kings Y platinum end, two of the most celebrated series of the current winter season.

With all this, it seems that Funimation wants to consolidate its place in Mexico and Latin America with the Latin dub of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) and the rest of the anime series in their simuldub mode.

