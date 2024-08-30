My Dress-Up Darling It is one of the most beloved shojo, Marin Kitagawa and Gojo Wakana are the main characters that guide us on a journey in which young people kindly build their hobbies and realize everything that these give them. It seems that a live-action adaptation could be coming soon and it will give us a lot to talk about.

Chapter 107 of the manga My Dress-Up Darling allowed us to regain faith in miraclesand in fact, it enlightened us about the wait for a new anime adaptation that seems quite far away, however, the story in another format could embrace our hearts in the fall of 2024.

Japanese television channels MBS and TBS will broadcast the first live-action episode of My Dress-Up Darlingand fans are still in disbelief at the new news. In addition, it is evident that expectations are high.

The protagonists of the series are Riko Nagase as Marin Kitagawa The actress has participated in other live-action titles such as Child of Kamiari Month, Insomniacs After School; while Kota Nomura will play Gojo Wakanathe actor participated in projects such as My Girlfriend’s Child, Perfect ProposeCheck out their chemistry below:

Let’s hope for an excellent adaptation that will warm our hearts while we wait patiently for a new anime season to be announced. It should be mentioned that there has been no word on whether the series will be coming to Latin America soon. What do you think about it?

Where can I watch My Dress-Up Darling?

The first season of My Dress-Up Darling is available on the Crunchyroll platform. The series consisted of twelve episodes and premiered in the winter 2022 season, from January to March.

At the moment, The manga has collected thirteen compiled volumes and is still in serialization, Chapter 107 finally showed us the long-awaited kiss and declaration between the protagonists. However, there is still no word on the end of the manga, let’s see how the relationship and the personal and individual development of the protagonists proceed.

