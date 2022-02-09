My Dress-Up Darling, where to stream this anime? Among the souls that are depopulating in Italy at the moment, it would be impossible not to mention My Dress-Up Darlingalso known by its longest Japanese name, namely: I’m Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru. The animated adaptation of the manga’s Shinichi Fukudaby CloverWorksalready with the first five episodes he conquered the public for the overwhelming sympathy of Marin and the shy nature of Gojowhich create an excellent chemistry between the two high school students, who know each other more and more in depth thanks to the shared passions of both (as well as a good dose of fanservice ecchi, which never fails). The plot is very simple, we report it below:

Traumatized by a childhood accident with a friend who harshly criticized his love for traditional dolls, hinathe promising craftsman Gojo Wakana he spends his days alone, finding comfort in the lecture hall of his high school. For Gojo, people like the beautiful Kitagawa Marin, a trendy girl who is always surrounded by a crowd of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin – never shy – sees Gojo sewing a dress for a doll hina One day after school, he breaks in with the goal of involving his quiet classmate in his secret hobby: cosplay! Will Wakana’s wounded heart be able to withstand this sexy girl’s invasion of her everyday life ?!

So where to watch this series? At the moment, My Dress-Up Darling: I’m Bisque Doll is available in legal streaming on the Crunchyroll platform, following this link. Premium members have access to episodes in simulcast as they come out, while even without subscribing it is still possible to see the episodes but also watching some commercials and having to wait a week. The series is expected to consist of 12 episodes (at least for this first season) and at the moment there are five of them released. Good vision!