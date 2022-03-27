There are still a few anime episodes from the winter 2022 season left to air, but for many fans the one from My Dress Up Darling is the winner of said station.

At least that’s what the latest voting results on the site suggest. Anime Trending. He is ahead of everyone else, which is certainly a reflection of the great work done by CloverWorkswhich is the studio responsible.

In second place is the third season of Teasing Master Takagi-sanwhich is not very surprising either.

Its episodes have been of excellent quality and it could be said that the company behind this anime, Shin Ei Animationhe outdid himself with each one.

Like My Dress Up Darling It is a romantic comedy, but much more innocent and focused for all audiences. It had a denouement that delighted many.

In third place was the Final Season of Attack on Titan. The work done by MAP It has been very good, but it seems that it was not enough to be placed in the first place of fan preferences.

Although at the time of writing this note the last episode was not available, so there could be changes. In fourth place is Akebi’s Sailor Uniformanother study work CloverWorks which premiered in the winter.

My Dress-up Darling this week wrote one of the greatest underdog stories in Anime Trending’s history as it seals the Anime of the Season Title for Winter 2021 after its 6th weekly win!https://t.co/95jrx03MUO — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) March 25, 2022

My Dress-Up Darling and Akebi’s Sailor Uniform are from the same studio

CloverWorks he was working on three anime over the winter. In addition to My Dress Up Darling and Akebi’s Sailor Uniform also made Tokyo 24th Warda 100% original production.

But it didn’t draw as much attention as the other two. It did not stand out much in terms of animation, and from what was leaked unofficially, it had problems in its production. In the votes of Anime Trending it is in the 24th place. It was very low!

With this success that the adventures of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojō fans are waiting for the announcement of a second season. This has not happened yet and the decision rests with the committee behind the anime.

So the only thing that can be done is to be on the lookout for a new announcement. Perhaps the sales of the Blu-ray and DVD will help those responsible to decide whether or not there will be a new wave of episodes.

