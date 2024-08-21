My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) It’s one of the romantic and comedy anime that fans loved from the beginning, and even though everything seemed lost – I mean, we were already resigned to the boys remaining in the limbo of indecision and in their comfort of friendship – the protagonists surprised us quite a bit in the last chapter of the manga and in fact broke the internet, however, what does this moment mean and what does the future hold for us? Check out our article and find out.

That’s how it is, Finally a Gojo that is not split in half filled our platforms —Sorry, Satoru, we still miss you—, and in fact, I hope that if you have a statement coming up, you make the decision and go for it. May Wakana’s spirit and luck be with you.

Now yes, well, Chapter 107 of the manga work My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) by Shinichi Fukuda left us shockedespecially since the events of the previous episode foreshadowed something very different. At that point, fans wasted no time, and immediately criticized the recycling of the “problem” between the protagonists and speculated that the play was just being dragged out for no reason.

It seems that the mangaka of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) decided to make a 360 degree turn, And if you didn’t believe in miracles, maybe it’s time to reconsider. Gojo and Marin could start a journey together, but this time with kisses and hugs in between.

Against all odds, our protagonist declared his love for her. With a bit of spoilers, I’ll tell you what happened and discuss what’s next for the story. Are we close to the end of the manga?

UPS, what’s next for Gojo in My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru)!

What happened in My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) Chapter 107?

In chapter 106 of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) We saw Marin arrive at Gojo’s door, at which point she quickly informs him that she will no longer ask him for help with her cosplay outfits. The protagonist doesn’t know what to say, and in fact, he remembers the apologies that were finally offered to him after having caused him a childhood trauma due to his affinity for the traditional dolls that his family made. Gojo has mixed feelings and thoughts about what he likes and what he enjoys doing.

Marin knows that Gojo’s abilities have diminished because he is no longer concentrating one hundred percent on the dolls, He has told the girl that it is his decision and that he enjoys doing it, since the hina dolls are part of him, but they are not his whole life, as he explained to her earlier. However, the girl thinks that she is only distracting him from his main professional goals, and as she sees him getting down at times, she thinks that she should let him go.

After that, the girl reminds him of a day of a big event in which he was in a bad mood, however, he remembers that he felt very jealous because Marin was the center of everyone’s attention. After this, Gojo had to reveal that side of himself that he was trying to hide: jealousy, so he ends up confessing something else, he tells Marin that he likes her, that he loves her.

With a face prepared for rejection, the boy looks down and in the most unexpected way possible receives a deep kiss from the girl, who tells him very excitedly that she feels the same way about him. After that, she doesn’t seem ready to let him go. Marin won’t let go of the person she loves now that she knows how he feels about her.

After six years, fans finally got to see a very special moment between the protagonists of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru). However, what will happen now?

Why did My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) break the internet?

As soon as chapter 107 was leaked, the last pages of the episode were filled with X, focusing especially on the sequence in which we see Gojo declaring his love, after which Marin herself screams several times that she loves him, ending with the girl kissing him as if there was no tomorrow.

The romance was fulfilled in a very unexpected way at a critical moment that seemed to predict the opposite. However, instead of parting ways, they came together and fans couldn’t be happier after this canonical moment that they had been waiting for years and that definitely wasn’t coming.

My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru), what’s next?

Although, they have filled us with energy and surely now we all need more of that love in My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru)We have no idea what will happen, the most important thing is that their bond is resolved and clarified, after this, we might see some dates between our characters.

However, there is also the big question of what will happen to Gojo and the Hina dolls, because we must remember that both are teenagers, so they are still deciding their future. Perhaps Gojo and Marin have a career path that can bring them even closer together.

We believe that now we could discuss their future as a couple and as teenagers who must decide what to do in the near future. Ultimately, the university path they follow could separate or unite them depending on the circumstances. It is very likely that they will now have to face these types of moments that will make them grow both as a couple and individually.

Gojo and Marin must consider their options soon, but at least they have clarity regarding their reciprocated feelings.

Is My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) near its end?

From my perspective, My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) A new chapter in the story is about to begin. The manga series has been published since 2018 and currently includes 13 compilation volumes, I think there is still a long way to go before we see how the boys adapt to functioning as a couple.

Hopefully, after this unexpected event, the second season will finally be announced. We will keep you informed about it, stay tuned to our social networks.

And you, how did you feel about Marin and Gojo’s BIG moment? What do you think will happen now?

