Let’s go back to the atmospheres of My Dress-Up Darlingwhich has now become a new mass phenomenon among cosplayers, with this new one Marin cosplay from Shirogane-sama.

Now a workhorse for the cosplayer in question, the Marin remade by Shirogane-sama takes up the standard representation of the character, with the typical Japanese student uniform including skirt, shirt and tie. The costume it is therefore replicated to perfection, as well as the other typical characteristics of the protagonist of My Dress-Up Darling, such as the long blonde hair.

The photos proposed in the set visible below are part of the same shoot that we have also seen on other occasions, but views and shots in this case are new and provide other very pleasant perspectives on this reinterpretation, on which Shirogane-sama is always specializing in more with the passage of time.

On the other hand, the animated series in question speaks precisely of cosplay and it is therefore as if it were already predisposed to this kind of reinterpretations, staging a sort of paradoxical situation: in fact, the manga / anime tells the story of a girl passionate about this hobby, who finally manages to fulfill his dream.

Again, theinterpretation by Shirogane-sama definitely brings us closer to the summer spirit, with a magical atmosphere between melancholy and cheerful that is truly able to bewitch the reader.

Marin is there hero of My Dress-Up Darling, a girl who becomes a cosplay expert thanks to her meeting with Wakana Gojo, a very talented tailor who will help her to make clothes of every style.

