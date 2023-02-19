Let’s go back to the romantic atmosphere of My Dress Up Darlingnow a new mass phenomenon even among cosplayers, with this new one marin cosplay from Shirogane Samathis time on video.

The character has now been experimented on several occasions by the cosplayer in question and, also in this case, the Marin remade by Shirogane-sama takes up the standard representation of the character, with the typical Japanese student uniform between skirt, shirt and tie. The costume was replicated perfectly, as well as the other typical features of the protagonist of My Dress-Up Darling, such as the long blonde hair.

The video allows Shirogane-sama to make a nice montage in which the girl shows the remarkable resemblance to the original character, gradually assuming the same poses seen in the anime, to increase the effect. It must be said that, in fact, the reproduction of Marin is also really effective as an attitude.

On the other hand, the animated series in question speaks precisely of cosplay and it is as if it were therefore already predisposed to this kind of reinterpretation, staging a sort of paradoxical situation: the manga/anime in fact tells the story of a girl passionate about this hobby, who finally manages to fulfill his dream.

Marine is there hero of My Dress-Up Darling, a girl who becomes an expert in cosplay also thanks to her meeting with Wakana Gojo, a very talented tailor who will help her make clothes of all shapes.

