Despite the success it had during its premiere, it may the second season of My Dress Up Darling it might never come, after rumors were debunked that it was already taking place, emphasizing emphatically that there is no project to give it continuity.

After the end of the first season of My Dress Up Darling it seemed a fact that the second season of the anime would be made. However, no announcement was made by CloverWorks, the studio in charge of this project and that, in addition, it was brand new SPY X FAMILYpossibly the most popular anime of all of 2022.

Marin Kitagawa is a candidate to be the best waifu of the year | Source: CloverWorks

Via Sugoi LITE, one of the most important leakers in the anime industry, revealed that there is no production project at CloverWorks or in another study to give continuity to My Dress Up Darlingalso asked for caution so that rumors of a second season are not spread without confirmation or some notice from those responsible.

My Dress Up Darling Season 2

However, despite this devastating news, there will be a My Dress Up Darling event during September, where it is guaranteed that there will be news about this. However, it is not possible to ensure that it will be the announcement of the second season.

This could either be a manga-focused event, or it could also be another TV movie project or film production. We can only know this until this event arrives and the creators of both the anime and the manga explain what the next steps are for this franchise that ended up being one of the most popular in the first half of 2022.

