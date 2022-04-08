My Dress-Up Darling is one of the most popular anime of recent months and given the subject matter it is not surprising that it is also one of the most appreciated by cosplayers from all over the world. What we propose today is the Marin Kitagawa cosplay signed Roxanne Kho who plays the role of Shizuku Kuroe. Basically a cosplay in cosplay.

My Dress-Up Darling talks about the passion for cosplay from the point of view of Marin, a sunny girl who aspires to become a cosplayer but who is not even able to make a costume, and of Gojō, an introverted boy who aims to become a traditional Japanese doll maker and a skilled tailor. By joining their forces, Marin manages to make her dream come true, with the baptism of fire represented by Shizuku Kuroe cosplaya character based on a fictional eroge game that the girl is crazy about.

The interpretation of Roxanne Kho is convincing and faithfully replicates Marin’s Shizuku cosplay, with the “gothic maid” dress with attention to every detail, from the bonnet adorned with roses to the fishnet stockings with floral embroidery.

