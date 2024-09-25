After chapter 107 of the manga My Dress-Up Darling Everything went out of control, and now we have even better news: a live-action could finally strengthen the affection that fans have for the characters. Marin and Gojo appear before us in the flesh, thanks to an MBS production.

On October 8, 2024, the live-action broadcast will begin. My Dress-Up Darling and the trailer shows us everything you can expect.

Chō Tokimeki Sendenbu, a girl group, performs the opening Princess Herowhile the rock band PETER performs the ending of Lovely Baby. The new series will allow us to explore other aspects of our beloved characters.

The trailer shows us the moment when Marin and Gojo meet for the first time. After that, several of the most important cosplays that the protagonist gets to create alongside her new partner are also revealed. The girl’s expressions are unmatched, Let’s see how the ecchi theme is handled in the production of the live-action of My Dress-Up Darling.

Marin Kitagawa is played by Iko Nagase (Child of Kamiari Month, Insomniacs After School live action) and Wakana Gojō is played by Kōta Nomura (My Girlfriend’s Child live-action, Perfect Propose, Shin Shinchō Kōki ~ Classmate wa Sengoku Bujō).

Source: MBS

The trailer for the live-action of My Dress-Up Darling It also gives a look at the splendorous dolls of the Wakana family, and in addition to that, we see Gojo’s hands work magic on Marin’s face, with an enviable makeup.. The premiere is coming soon! Hopefully the new anime season will be here soon too.

Where can I watch My Dress-Up Darling?

The anime of My Dress-Up Darling It came out in spring 2022. The manga work is serialized by Square Enix. The series is available on the Crunchyroll platform. The first season had twelve episodes, check them out here. Its production was handled by the CloverWorks studio (Wind Breaker, Bocchi the Rock!, Horimiya: Pieces).

A second season was reportedly in production, however, more than two years have passed without further details being given.

