nymphahri recently dedicated a splendid cosplay to Marinethe female protagonist of My Dress Up Darling, the increasingly popular series created by Shin’ichi Fukuda. The result? Smiling and colourful.

Ordinance uniform and blonde wig, the Italian model has certainly done justice to the charming character of thesoulsa girl passionate about cosplay and determined to make her dreams come true, who one day meets Wakana Gojo, a talented young tailor who will help her achieve her goals.

“Decided to post some pics of my Marin from the last set in April,” nymphahri wrote in her post on Instagram. “It’s basically a closet cosplay (a costume created with normal clothes, Ed) and it’s not 100% accurate, but I enjoyed playing her in such a simple and sunny context!”

There is no doubt that Marin is one of the most quoted figures by cosplayers from all over the world. Just considering the past few months, several models have had the pleasure of playing this character, for example Shirogane, Iyvlas, jasikyu and Esther.