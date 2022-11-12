Thanks to his anime series My Dress Up Darling is very popular nowadays, especially due to her co-star Marin Kitagawa.

That is why this story related to a certain new product makes a lot of sense. What happens is that the Animate company announced that it will produce a standee – a real-scale promotional – of Marin, for which it revealed its appearance and related details.

In this standee Marin appears dressed as a maid and has a height of 168 cm. The price of it is 36 thousand 300 yen, more than $ 5 thousand 100 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

We Recommend: My Dress-Up Darling: Pinku cosplay makes a great version of Rizu-kyun.

To the above, we must add the shipping costs, which in this case are 3,500 yen, just over $492 Mexican pesos. Orders to get this promotional will be open until November 23 of this year.

Font: Cheer up.

The output of this standee of Marin Kitagawa from My Dress Up Darling as a maid it will be in December. Animate is a company known for licensing products based not only on anime but also on manga and even video games.

Among them are CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays and endless merchandise. That is why this promotional is just one of the items that this company handles. I’m sure you have more ideas for the Marin series.

What is this Marin standee from My Dress-Up Darling for?

Some may think that this Marin Kitagawa standee from My Dress Up Darling It will end up in the hands of some collector.

That cannot be ruled out but there will also be those who buy it for its true purpose. That is, to promote a coffee or business.

In Japan it is very common to find this type of manga and anime standees, even in establishments where no one would imagine that something like this would be.

Font: Cheer up.

It is a way to welcome customers or draw the attention of passersby. With Marin’s fame it is to be imagined that she will attract the attention of fans of the series.

She is a character that works quite well to stand out. Being a cosplayer it is possible to dress her in many different ways. Among these some that have not even appeared in the original work or in the animated adaptation.

In addition to My Dress Up Darling we have more anime information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.